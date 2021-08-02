DaBaby Finally Apologized For His Homophobic Rant

After feeling the brunt of online backlash, and being removed from the setlist of several major music festivals, DaBaby has finally issued an apology for his recent homophobic rant. DaBaby shocked fans at Rolling Loud Festival on Aug. 25 when he spewed a number of hateful comments aimed at the LGBTQ+ community. And while an apology was much-needed, many think it came too late.

DaBaby’s apology came one day after he was removed from the bill for Lollapalooza and mere hours after Governor’s Ball dropped him from their 2021 lineup.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes,” the rapper began. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging,” the statement said.

DaBaby continued by sharing his gratitude for those who sent him educational resources and by finally addressing the LGBTQ+ community.

“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received,” he said. “I want to apologize to the LBGTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he said. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

Unfortunately for Da Baby, many fans felt the apology came a week too late.

“Not DaBaby making his publicist write this "apology" for him after doubling and tripling down on his offensive homophobic rant. It is too late for this now,” one person tweeted.

“Now that festivals have been dropping him from lineups, Dababy finally reached out to PR. A couple days too late lmao,” another person wrote.

The consensus seemed to be clear: DaBaby waited too long before attempting to make things right. “Congratulations to dababy for finally getting a crisis pr firm hired exactly a week too late,” one person tweeted.

ICYMI: DaBaby’s remarks took aim at people living with HIV/AIDS which led to celebrities such as Elton John, Madonna, and Dua Lipa to condemn him. His apology is a start, but it seems fans, and celebs, won’t be quick to forgive him.