Celebs From Demi To Lil Nas X Are Slamming DaBaby's Homophobic Rant

Dababy’s performance at the Rolling Loud concert on July 25 made headlines, but for the wrong reasons. While addressing the crowd, the rapper made homophobic comments that spread misinformation about HIV and AIDS. After seeing the backlash online, Dababy only seemed to make things worse with his “apology” that many considered to be more of a non-apology. Stars like Dua Lipa and Demi Lovato called him out for hurting the LGBTQ+ community. You need to see the celebrity responses to DaBaby's homophobic rant because they were on point.

If you haven’t been following the situation, let me bring you up to speed. The rapper told his Rolling Loud audience to put their lighters up if they “didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks.” He then made a derogatory reference to oral sex by saying, “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”

After getting criticized online by fans over his comments, DaBaby doubled down and apologized to those personally affected by HIV and AIDS. “What I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody,” he said. “So my apologies.” He then told the LGBTQ+ community, “I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business,” which fans said wasn’t really an apology.

Several stars called him out for his problematic remarks. You can see the celebrity responses to DaBaby's homophobic rant below.

Dua Lipa

Lipa and DaBaby collaborated together on a remix of her song “Levitating” in October 2020, so fans were wondering if she would address his comments. Thankfully, they didn’t have to wait long to find out because Lipa made a statement just hours after his rant on July 25.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with,” she said on her IG Story. “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

INSTAGRAM

Demi Lovato

Meanwhile, in a July 28 Instagram, Lovato shared a picture of someone with the words “HIV IS NOT A GAY DISEASE” written on their chest, followed by images recapping the situation regarding DaBaby, as well as statistics about HIV and AIDS. The singer also captioned their post, “Hot people listen to the original version of levitating.”

Elton John

On July 28, Elton John shared a message to his Instagram through his Elton John AIDS Foundation about the dangers of spreading misinformation. “We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic,” he said.⁣ “Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities. A musician’s job is to bring people together.⁣⁣”

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness, who revealed in 2019 that he is HIV-positive, also condemned DaBaby’s comments. “This stigma of HIV/AIDs is what is killing folks & it’s spread by this kind of misinformation that then people go believe #UequalsU,” the Queen Eye star said.

Lil Nas X

When rapper T.I. backed DaBaby’s rant, he dragged Lil Nas X, who is openly gay, into the situation, by saying, “If you have a Lil Nas X video, and him living his truth, you gone damn sure have people like DaBaby who are going to speak they truth. There ain’t nothing wrong with none of that. It ain’t got to be no hate, it’s all honesty.”

Lil Nas X fired back, writing on Twitter, “Some of y’all not even mad that I’m gay, some of y’all mad that i’m gay and still succeeding.”

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

DaBaby has not responded to any of the celebrities who called him out on social media.