Kanye Got Emotional About His Divorce From Kim On His New Album

Kanye West’s Donda album has been in the works for a long time. Earlier this week, West announced the album would drop on July 23. But when the day came, Donda still wasn’t here — which is *so* Kanye. The only taste of the album fans got to hear was of the album’s audio at West’s July 22 listening party via Apple Music. No one knew quite what to expect from the record, but amid the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, they did presume there would be a song or two about his estranged wife. Kanye West's Donda lyrics about Kim Kardashian have everyone talking.

West’s Donda album was previously titled Donda: With Child, and was originally supposed to arrive in 2020. After a long wait, fans were beyond ready to hear what West has been cooking up in the studio.

On first listen, Donda actually isn’t about Kardashian at all. Donda is the name of West’s mother, who passed away in November 2007. West has been candid about the toll her passing took on his mental health, and much of the album is centered around her. However, there are several songs fans are convinced were about Kim K.

Many fans on Twitter claim the song “Love Unconditionally” was penned with Kardashian in mind — it’s also telling that on some lyrics websites, like Genius, the track is called “Losing My Family.” I’m not crying, you are!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The lyrics for “Love Unconditionally” are pretty transparent. The song opens with some words from the late Donda West. “Two lessons that he passed along to his children / The first is that not matter what you never abandon your family / The second was that not matter what you love unconditionally,” Donda said.

However, the track seems to not only pay homage to West’s late mother but also the family he’s started for himself: "I'm losing my family / I'm losing my family / I'm losing my family." In the same verse, he sings, “Writing on the wall / That thought was only / She's screaming at me / Honey, why could you leave? / Darling, how could you leave? / Come back tonight, baby / Darling, how could you leave?”

West’s musings are intense, to say the least. But according to E! News , Kardashian was given a heads-up about “Love Unconditionally,” with a source saying, "Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage and Kim gave her input about it. He was respectful and gave her the heads up, and did not want to blindside her."

Until West’s full album is available to listen to, it’s impossible to pick apart all the lyrics that could possibly be about Kardashian. But hopefully, the album will actually drop sooner than later.