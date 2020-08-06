Following rumors that they're considering a divorce, TMZ claims Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are reportedly trying to "save their marriage" with a vacation. Per the Aug. 5 story, Kim and Kanye reportedly took a "private jet with their kids" and "flew to a tropical island outside the country to take a trip that's very different from every other." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Kim and Kanye for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

What apparently makes this trip so different from other trips the frequently photographed couple has taken in the past, TMZ says, is that it is reportedly "designed specifically so there will be NO PHOTOS." In fact, TMZ continued to say that sources who reportedly spoke to them claimed Kim, Kanye, and their kids are "staying in what is described as a 'fortress'" and that their dwelling is "so remote it's virtually impossible for trespassers to get close." Despite the intel on their reported whereabouts, TMZ maintained that there is apparently "total radio silence as to how the vacation is going."

The publication claimed the trip might reportedly be "the final test on the marriage."

On July 22, Kanye tweeted that he's "been trying to divorce Kim." He later deleted the tweet.

Later that same day, Kim responded by making an unprecedented statement regarding her husband's mental health via her Instagram Story. "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she wrote. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she continued. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

On July 25, Kanye apologized to Kim via Twitter. He wrote:

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.

That same day, according to Page Six, he reportedly visited a hospital in Wyoming for anxiety treatment. (Kanye's reps did not return Elite Daily's request for comment about his reported visit.)

