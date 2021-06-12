Kate Middleton is an auntie again, and it sounds like she’s hype to see her niece in person. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby girl on Friday, June 4, little Lilibet received a lot of love from the royal family. Shortly after her birth, Kate Middleton spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet, saying she really “hopes” to meet her soon.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is only a week old, but Middleton expressed her desire to see her niece ASAP. When speaking to reporters during an outing for the G7 summit at a school in Cornwall, England, on Friday, June 11, Middleton told NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, "I wish [Lilibet] the very best. I can't wait to meet her. We haven't met her yet. I hope that will be soon.” She was also asked if she’d FaceTimed with Lilibet and her parents yet, but Middle replied, "No, I haven't."

Although Prince William and Harry’s relationship has reportedly been strained for a while, their appearance together at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in mid-April looked promising. However, E! News noted that Prince Harry allegedly didn’t stay at Kate and Prince William’s home during his visit to the UK.

Little Lilibet’s birth happened three months after Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7. In the interview, Markle called her life in the monarchy oppressive and claimed press reports that she made Middleton cry were false. Instead, Markle said Middleton made her cry days before her wedding in May 2018, not the reverse. She added Middleton had since apologized. The Oprah tell-all also revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s accusation of racism amid the royal family. Markle said an unnamed member voiced concern about her unborn baby’s skin color.

If that wasn’t enough ~drama~, Prince Harry also opened up about his childhood on he and Oprah's Apple TV+ docu-series The Me You Can't See, which may have heightened tensions between him and the royal family.

Nonetheless, it seems royal family members are happily welcoming Lilibet.

On June 6, Prince William and Kate wrote a joint congratulations statement on Instagram. "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," they wrote. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie."

Queen Elizabeth also expressed her joy after Lilibet’s birth. “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” read a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan first announced their daughter's birth on their Archewell Foundation page, writing, "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe.” The statement concluded, “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Although Prince Harry and Meghan might have a bit of a complicated relationship with the royal family, it’s clear Middleton is excited to meet little Lili soon.