Meghan Markle was sadly unable to make it to Prince Philip's April 17 funeral after doctors ordered her not to travel, but Prince Harry showed up on behalf of both of them. The grandson of the Duke of Edinburgh made his way across the pond for the ceremony despite recent tension between him and several family members. Naturally, fans were more invested than ever in the moments between William and Harry at Prince Philip's funeral.

Ahead of the ceremony, the palace revealed the mapping of where each family member would stand for the funeral procession, and it was stated the brothers wouldn't walk next to each other. Instead, Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, walked between them. Despite the fallout after Prince Harry's March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the palace insisted the procession placements had nothing to do with any drama between Harry and William.

The procession order was "a practical change rather than sending a signal," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said. "This is a funeral, and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty's wishes."

Despite not being placed next to each other, the brothers still had a few moments of interaction. Later on, they joined and walked together after the service during the second procession.

During the service inside St. George's Chapel, The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge sat opposite one another. Prince William took his place beside his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Since Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, wasn't in attendance, he was seated separately.

After the service, Queen Elizabeth left in her Bentley while the rest of the royal family opted to walk back towards Windsor Castle. As the rest of the family departed, Prince Harry and Prince William continued to walk together and appeared to have a nice chat.

Both of the brothers were in civilian clothing at the funeral, rather than the traditional military uniforms. This was upheld for all royal attendees. The reason was reportedly due to which members of the royal family couldn't wear military attire, namely Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. Since Harry exited his royal role in February 2021, his three honorary military titles are no longer valid. Previously, Harry held the titles Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

During the service, fans got to talking about the brotherly reunion between William and Harry on Twitter, and everyone is here for the long-awaited moment.

Of course, it's important to remember that the service was all about honoring Prince Philip's life and memory, but it's nice to see the brothers reunite for the first time in quite a while.