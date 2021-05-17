The Trailer For Prince Harry & Oprah's Mental Health Documentary Is Here, & It's Amazing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been incredibly outspoken about mental health and the stigma that comes with it. The duke and duchess have admitted life in the spotlight has taken a toll on their mental health, with Meghan being especially honest about her past bouts of depression. Now, Harry is sharing stories of others, too. He teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to release a new documentary where they will guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being. Now that the trailer is finally here, it’s safe to say Prince Harry and Oprah's The Me You Can't See is a wealth of inspiration.

The Me You Can't See is being commissioned by Apple TV and is slated to be released in multiple parts. While Harry has been subtly teasing the docuseries for some time, fans got a first look at what to expect on May 17. According to a post from Apple TV, the project is “about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do.” Not only will the docuseries feature new interview footage from Harry and Oprah, but it will feature a slew of celeb guests. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and chef Rashad Armstead are among the stars who will contribute to the conversation by sharing stories of their own.

Ahead of the documentary’s release, here’s everything to know.

The Me You Can’t See Release Date

The Me You Can't See premieres on May 21 via Apple TV.

The Me You Can’t See Trailer

The official trailer for The Me You Can't See premiered on May 17 and shared several snippets of Harry’s conversation with Oprah about mental health. It also included footage and commentary from people across the globe sharing their own life stories. At one point in the trailer, one of the stars compared people who acknowledge their mental health struggles to superheroes.

The Me You Can’t See Guest Appearances

Viewers may recognize a few familiar faces when watching The Me You Can't See. The docuseries features appearances from NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, Lady Gaga, actress and producer Glenn Close, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, Rashad Armstead, and mental health advocate Zak Williams.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What To Expect From The Me You Can’t See

In creating The Me You Can't See, Harry and Oprah enlisted 14 accredited mental health professionals and organizations from around the world. The docuseries will focus on breaking the stigma surrounding mental health by sharing real stories.