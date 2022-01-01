Jungkook’s Instagram With His Dogs Is The Cutest NYD Vibe

On New Year’s Day, you have full permission to do absolutely nothing — unless it’s achieving peak coziness, of course. After staying up until midnight, dancing, and toasting with champagne to the new year, the best way to celebrate Jan. 1 is by staying home and sporting comfy loungewear. BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram with his dogs is a prime example of the New Year’s Day vibes you should be going for.

The “Butter” singer posted the sweet snap of himself lying on the floor with his two dogs, Paeng and Song, to his Instagram on Jan. 1. The members of the Korean boy band recently got their own personal Instagram accounts in December, after announcing the group would be taking some time off after their Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in LA. While BTS has connected with fans before on Weverse and Twitter, their new personal Instagram accounts have allowed them to really show special moments and their individual personalities more with fans.

For instance, J-Hope (@uarmyhope) has opted for a Polaroid picture Insta aesthetic, while RM (@rkive) has used his feed to share snaps from his travels across the U.S. to different museums before returning to Korea. As for Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz), he’s mostly posted business snaps from his many cover shoots to a photo on the SoFi Stadium stage, but this New Year’s Day pic shows him just relaxing.

If you’ve got a pup of your own, you may be spending the day in a similar fashion with your dog cuddled close. In the snap, Jungkook can be seen wearing a simple white tee, which also fits into the lazy day vibe of comfort over everything. While barely lifting a finger is the goal, you might want to exert a little energy to check out Jungkook’s Insta story as well. Not only is he showing off his pups Paeng and Song on the grid, but you can see some furry cute photos of his Doberman Pinscher, Bam, in his Story. Honestly, life doesn’t seem that ruff for Jungkook with so many fur friends by his side.

Fans on Twitter agree that these New Year’s Day snaps are a must-see for ARMY.

Some fans even joked at how relatable Jungkook is for sharing photos of his dogs on Instagram — like many of us pet pawrents do.

Along with posting the cozy dog pics on Instagram, Jungkook and the rest of BTS recently wished ARMY a Happy New Year with a video posted to YouTube. In his message to the fans, Jungkook said, “If you’re watching this video, I want you to know that I believe you’re a brave person.” What sweet sentiment for the new year from BTS’ Golden Maknae.

Of course, while you can be brave as you tackle the upcoming 2022 year, today is all about recouping. So, take a cue from Jungkook and keep your PJs on, grab your fur babies, and lay down on the floor, your bed, or even the couch. You even have plenty of BTS music videos and content to watch or new BTS merch to check out as you do absolutely nothing else on this NYD.