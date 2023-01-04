Jeremy Renner's First IG Since His Snowplow Accident Was Hopeful

Jeremy Renner expressed optimism in his first public statement since a serious accident on New Year’s Day left him in critical condition. According to People, the Hawkeye actor reportedly suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being run over by a snowplow near his Nevada home on Jan. 1.

People reported he was airlifted to the hospital and had emergency surgery the following day, where he remained in critical but stable condition.

On Jan. 3, the Marvel actor thanked his supporters for their well wishes on Instagram. Renner also shared a selfie from his hospital bed that showed the facial bruises sustained by the incident. “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type,” Renner wrote in the caption. “But I send love to you all.”

Shortly after news of Renner’s accident broke, the actor’s publicist told People on Jan. 3 that he was moving snow from his driveway so that his family members could leave his home. He was also helping to clear his neighbor’s property since there had been major snowfall and power outages in the area.

According to Variety, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner’s snowplow began to roll after the actor had exited the driver’s seat. Variety reports Renner attempted to get back into the plow machine before being run over by the vehicle.

On Jan. 2, Renner’s team released a statement sharing their gratitude to those who helped him following the accident. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” the representative said, per Variety. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

In the comments section of Renner’s Instagram post, several of Renner’s fellow Marvel stars showed their unconditional support. Thor star Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

Renner’s Hawkeye costar Hailee Steinfeld shared her support for Renner in a Jan. 3 Instagram Story. “Come on partner!!! Thank God you’re healing. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery,” she wrote.

Instagram/Hailee Steinfeld

Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Paul Bettany also sent Renner well wishes alongside numerous other celebrities.