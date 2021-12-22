You NEED To Stick Around For The Hawkeye Finale Mid-Credits Scene

The tradition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe mid- and post-credit scene was born with the original 2008 Iron Man film. While not unknown, the habit of putting footage outside a film’s runtime was usually reserved for blooper reels and comedy movies. But Marvel Studios was afraid the film would flop, so it moved the connecting tissue to future sequels out of the movie’s runtime, where it could be dropped if necessary. Instead, it became a tradition, joining together the franchise universe. So is there a Hawkeye finale mid-credits scene? Of course!

Warning: Spoilers for Hawkeye’s finale follow. No MCU property is complete without at least one mid or post-credit scene. (The sole exception to this is Avengers: Endgame; the lack of any bonus credit scene denotes the film as the conclusion of the Infinity Saga.) When the MCU began releasing shows on Disney+, it kept up the tradition. WandaVision has four strewn across the last three episodes, Loki has one in each of the final two, while Falcon & The Winter Soldier and What If?... both reserved mid-credit scenes for their respective finales.

Hawkeye did not have any extra scenes in the first five episodes, making one for the finale an almost assured item. But instead of some hint or teaser for Marvel’s next release, fans discovered a title card wishing fans “Happy Holidays from Marvel,” followed by a complete performance of “Save The City” by the cast of Rogers!

The musical number was a hit as part of the premiere episode. It helped the imagined number (which itself is poking fun at Disney’s habit of adapting hit films for the Great White Way) came from a roster of Broadway vets. Written by Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the song features performances by Adam Pascal and Ty Taylor, along with the “Musical Avengers” played by Aaron Nedrick, Avery Gillham, Harris Turner, Jason Scott MacDonald, Meghan Manning, Nico DeJesus, Tom Feeney, and Jordan Chin.

The song is a delight and sure to catch the hearts of those once again watching Broadway shutter this winter. However, fans were less than thrilled that this was all they were getting. There’s no Hawkeye Season 2 in the works, but there is Echo. Or how about a glimpse of other little-seen upcoming series like Moon Knight and She-Hulk?

Marvel Studios

However, fans may not realize the MCU doesn’t have anything actively scheduled next for Disney+. There are precisely two Marvel titles on deck for the first half of 2022. The first is Sony’s Morbius in January, a non-MCU title that would not get a post-credit lead-in. The other is May’s Dr. Strange sequel, and it already had a post-credit scene released at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. There’s nothing for Hawkeye to hawk.

More importantly, after zero releases in 2020, Marvel went on a tear in 2021, releasing 10 hit titles across multiple platforms and production studios in 12 months. From WandaVision in January to Spider-Man in December, the company ran the table, breaking box office records and dominating the entertainment conversation all year. Though Hawkeye is not a proper ending like Endgame, it is the capper to an extraordinary run for the company. If Marvel wants to take a break for a minute and just let fans enjoy some music this holiday season, so be it.

All five MCU series released in 2021, WandaVision, Falcon & the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If?..., and Hawkeye are streaming on Disney+ along with two of the five Marvel films released this year, Black Widow and Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings. The other three, Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, will arrive on streaming early next year.