Jameela Jamil Will Star In Disney+'s She-Hulk

So far, the Disney+ TV series lineup for Marvel has included projects like The Falcon & The Winter Soldier and Loki — in short, TV shows about characters fans already knew, played by actors they already recognized in the roles. But Marvel's plans extend beyond sticking to what audiences already know. Along with shows like Hawkeye, which will introduce new superheroes, three more shows are coming that will star characters fans haven't met yet, all of whom have the potential to cross over into the films: Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. Here are all the details about She-Hulk Season 1, including the latest casting details:

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know the Hulk's origin story, in which he was exposed to gamma rays that make him "Hulk out" when angry. She-Hulk is Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Susan Walters. She's a New York lawyer, a hard-nosed, deeply intelligent, take-no-crap kinda gal. But when she is hit by a car, her life nearly ends.

Hearing Walters needs a blood transfusion, her cousin Bruce rushes to the hospital to donate to her, hoping the gamma-ray mutations won't transfer as well. Unfortunately, they do. But Walters, unlike Banner, does not go full Hulk, since her exposure is third-hand. Instead, her transformations are less severe, more controlled. She keeps most of her personality while also imbued with the ability to help save the world. But her ability to control her own transformations doesn't mean she won't face villains popping out of the woodwork.

She-Hulk & Phase 4 Marvel She-Hulk is still in the pre-production stages. The project is headed up by writer Jessica Gao, known for her work on Rick & Morty, including the famous "Pickle Rick" episode. She'll be joined by Kat Coiro, who will executive produce the series and direct the premiere episode. Coiro is known for comedies like Brooklyn 99, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and Modern Family. With credits like these, it's clear She-Hulk is not going to be a dour drama.

She-Hulk Cast Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images On Dec. 10, Marvel confirmed Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk. It is hard to understate how big a name Maslany is in the sci-fi world. Her breakout role(s) in Orphan Black was the stuff of legends. She played a full dozen clones, each character an entirely crafted unique personality from the next, winning her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2016. But she's not the only Hulk that will appear on-screen. Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as the Bruce Banner version of Hulk as well. Ruffalo hinted previously he was in talks for the possibility. Now Marvel has confirmed he will transfer his big green character to the small screen. But if that weren't enough, there's another Hulk returnee heading for She-Hulk. No, this isn't a case of multiple Hulks — the show will bring back another actor from the 2008 film: Tim Roth. Roth played Emil Blonsky, a Russian-born officer in the UK's Royal Marines. In the film, Blonsky attempted to Hulk himself out, only to turn into the Abomination, a near-skeletal humanoid monster. Marvel confirmed Roth would reprise that role in the new film, making this the ultimate union of the MCU's Hulk stories. On June 10, 2021, another actor joined the She-Hulk gang. Variety announced A Good Place’s Jameela Jamil will star as the series’ main villain, Titania. The character, born Mary MacPherran, is from the 1980s era of Marvel comics. A tiny and petite girl who grew up bullied for her short stature, she spent her life fantasizing about becoming a superhero, tall and powerful. But when she finally gets her wish, nothing goes the way she planned.

She-Hulk Plot Details Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With the inclusion of Bruce Banner, one assumes that the first season will function as something of an origin story. The problem, of course, is not knowing if or how the Marvel Cinematic Universe plans to alter the original comic or not. Captain Marvel's origin story, for instance, was utterly rearranged or the screen adaptation. But what the MCU comes up with for Walters remains to be seen. But the question remains how all these different facets of The Hulk will fit together in a She-Hulk series. Though no one would call 2008's The Incredible Hulk a flop, the Norton led film is viewed as a lower point in the Infinity Saga. Banner's recasting (the only time the MCU recast a leading titular character) and the lack of a sequel has made it feel like Disney would rather forget the film ever happened. (The Incredible Hulk also is the only MCU film not on Disney+ other than the Sony Spider-Man films, which doesn't help that impression.) This means that whatever She-Hulk aims to do, it had the franchise's entire weight on its back. Good thing She-Hulk is a strong woman.

She-Hulk Theories Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images There's little to go on for She-Hulk as a series so far, either in plot or theories. But Marvel did drop one hint during the casting announcement in December. As Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige noted, Jennifer Walters' job is working as a lawyer, and even before her transformation, she takes a keen interest in superhero cases due to Bruce's condition. Though Feige did not say outright what special guest stars might find themselves in her office looking for legal help, the possibilities are vast. Perhaps she might even take on a few cases left behind by another, redder superhero lawyer from Netflix.