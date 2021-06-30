Marvel Cinematic Universe movies didn’t invent the post-credit scene. But the franchise has elevated, making audiences stay in their seats until the last thank you has rolled into an art form. The tradition did not initially extend to the smaller screen fare when Marvel TV was broadcasting on ABC and Hulu, but the move to Disney+ has changed that approach. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made judicious use of these bonus scenes in the back halves of their runs. Having passed the halfway mark, Loki joined the party as well. Loki’s Episode 4 mid-credits scene is the first the show has done, but it added extra Loki for your buck.

Warning: Spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 4 follow. In most cases, it’s not necessarily obvious when a particular episode will have a post-credit scene. But Episode 4 took the big step of killing off both main male leads, including the titular Loki, before the hour was out. Viewers required answers, and they appeared at the end of the first half of the credits, at the 44:38 mark.

Both Loki and Agent Mobius were “killed” in the same fashion, stabbed by an instrument known as a pruner, which supposedly dematerializes someone from the sacred timeline. The illusion this was killing off characters might have held if it were only Mobius who went. But the moment Loki was offed, fans knew that the “pruners” must not really be killing people but sending them elsewhere, out of time, and away from the TVA.

Marvel Studios

Loki’s awakening on the surface of a faraway planet confirmed the theory, even as he wondered if he’d awakened in Hel, the home of the Dead of Asgard. But no, he’d just been transported to find his people. Remember, variant Lokis are a dime a dozen around the TVA. Everyone’s pruned at least a couple. Wherever pruners are sending people to must be littered with them.

And so it was, as Loki found himself blinking at three other human variations of himself. Here’s how they are credited: From left to right, there’s Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), and Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant). There’s also Crocodile Loki, a non-human version, just for kicks. (One assumes he would exist in the same multiverse as Peter Porker’s Spider-Ham and Throg.)

Moreover, note where they’re all hanging out: post-apocalyptic New York City, the one where the Avengers didn’t save the planet during the battle of New York. It seems like Sylvie isn’t the only one who hides in the folds of the ends of worlds.

Marvel Studios

Boastful Loki’s not-quite Mjolnir is raising a lot of eyebrows, and fans, of course, need to know more about the Crocodilia of Mischief. But it’s Classic Loki and Kid Loki that have actual backstories from the comics. “Old Loki” was a comic book character introduced in 2014’s Loki: Agent of Asgard #1, who does manage to become King (at least for a while.) Kid Loki, on the other hand? He’s a Young Avenger.

Fans were partially convinced Sylvie would turn out to be Enchantress because Enchantress is a Young Avenger. So far, each of the Disney+ series has introduced teens who could be part of that team-up. But the longer fans hang out with Sylvie, the more obvious it is she’s no teenager from the midwest but a peer in age and ability to her male counterpart. On the other hand, Young Loki is exactly the right age to be part of the Young Avenger crowd.

The lowkey Loki overload continues every Wednesday on Disney+ with new episodes of Loki.