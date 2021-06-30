Wait, Is Mobius Really Gone From Loki?

Loki’s third episode had a lot of action, a brand new planet, a bullet train to the apocalypse, and singing. But it was short one fan-favorite item: Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius M. Mobius. Unfortunately, the lack of screentime for the TVA meant fans were deprived of Loki’s partner in space detecting and an excellent foil for the ex-god of mischief. But Mobius’ return in Episode 4 turned out to be far more short-lived than fans had hoped. But is Mobius dead on Loki? It seemed like it until the episode’s final moments and the post-credits scene.

Warning: Spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 4 follow. Sylvie’s revelation that the TVA agents were Variants removed from the timeline was a significant development. When the two fugitives were recaptured by the TVA and Mobius back with Loki in the questioning room, fans knew it was only a matter of time before the truth came out. In true Loki fashion, it managed to be as dramatic as possible, sandwiched between ridiculous lies and a possible confession that Loki had a crush on his female counterpart. (Self-love, it’s what every narcissist wants most.)

But it was the way Mobius froze the first time he heard Loki tell him the TVA was lying to him that betrayed the Agent’s feelings. For all that he tried to dismiss the claim as more chaos and lies, Loki’s words hit a truth he already subconsciously knew. Between Renslayer’s lies about Hunter C-20 and B-15’s slow-roll breakdown at having her memories accessed, the countdown to the rebellion by TVA employees was on.

Marvel Studios

But Mobius’ rebellion was super short-lived. Even before he could say “jet ski,” one of Renslayer’s loyalists had pruned him from the timeline.

Loki was dragged away in shock, having seen the demise of one of the few he could trust in this place. But then, to the shock of everyone else, Renslayer pruned Loki from the timeline as well, leaving Sylvie all alone.

Listen, if Loki doesn’t have Loki starring in it, what are we even doing here? Whatever it is, pruning, for all that it makes a person dematerialize before everyone’s eyes, doesn’t kill.

That was confirmed by the series’ first post-credit scene, which comes at the episode’s 44:38 mark. Loki awakens to find himself somewhere else, with a whole lot of other Lokis. Wherever it is, this seems to be the place pruned people from the sacred timeline go — a reality far, far away from the TVA. All fans can hope is that it’s not long before Loki and his Loki friends find Mobius and bring him home.

Loki continues with new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.