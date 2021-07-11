Chris Hemsworth Actually Had A Cameo In Loki, But You Prob Missed It

For most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history, God of Mischief Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) character has largely been tied to his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Now, thanks to his new eponymous Disney+ show, Loki is finally getting to step into the spotlight on his own. But Hemsworth still has ties to the series, and actually made a small cameo that even the most hardcore Marvel fans may have missed.

Warning: Spoilers for Loki Episode 5 follow. Loki Episode 5 introduced several more Loki variants from the multiverse, such as Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), and Alligator Loki. As Loki entered Kid Loki’s lair in The Void, viewers saw a quick flash of a frog in a jar buried underground. Comic-book fans will recognize this as a Thor frog variant known as Throg. He looks just like his original comics counterpart, down to the tiny Thor cape and helmet, plus the scene showed him jumping for his beloved hammer Mjölnir, buried just outside his jar prison.

Apart from being a funny Easter Egg, you may be surprised to learn that Hemsworth himself actually voiced Throg in a sneaky cameo. During an interview on the podcast Views From the 616, series director Kate Herron revealed the Thor star actually recorded original audio for the scene. “We recorded Chris Hemsworth for [the Throg moment], by the way,” Herron said. “His voice going ‘Ahhh!’ That’s a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that.”

Loki writer Eric Martin noted that the show was originally supposed to feature more Throg, but his role was ultimately reduced because of time constraints. “Comic fans will notice the Frog of Thunder in that jar,” Martin tweeted on July 8. “We actually show a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 of Loki getting pummeled by Frog Thor, but had to cut it to keep things moving. It’s too bad, because Tom was funny as hell.”

Marvel/Disney+

The inclusion of Throg could also be a hint about what’s to come in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans already know that both Hemsworth and Natalie Portman (who played Jane Foster in the first two Thor installments) will both play versions of Thor in the movie, which could mean that other Thor variants will join the fold. And since Loki revolves around the God of Mischief and his allies investigating the suspicious Time Variance Authority (an agency that’s responsible for maintaining multiple realities), the series could end with Loki destroying the TVA and allowing parallel realities to collide.

Whatever the case, give me a Throg spinoff ASAP!