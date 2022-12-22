You Can Actually Visit That Dreamy Balloon Museum From Emily In Paris

Each new season of Emily in Paris doesn’t just deliver stunning fashions, steamy romances, and shocking twists — it’s also the best show to help you discover fun, artsy attractions around the globe. And Season 3 is full of Instagram-ready hot spots, from the romantic Wall of Love to the Roue de Paris. But the clear standout is the balloon-filled arthouse Emily and Gabriel explore on their not-a-date (but-kind-of-a-date). You too can jump in that balloon ball pit and snap selfies in the inflatable exhibits, because the Balloon Museum from Emily in Paris Season 3 is real. Here’s how to visit it.

Emily in Paris always makes a point to showcase the latest buzzy immersive art piece that’s basically made for Instagram. Back in Season 1, the mesmerizing Van Gogh light show where Emily and Gabriel connected became a go-to spot for IRL couples’ date nights. And in Season 3, Emily and Gabriel have done it again. In Episode 7, the two stumbled into a warehouse filled with interactive balloon art and immediately jumped into the giant pool of balloons in the middle. Ever the influencer, Emily took a million selfies of herself and Gabriel posing in all the different exhibitions, and the two “totally platonic friends” let loose like the good old days as misty balloons fell around them.

Netflix

Much like that Van Gogh exhibit back when they first got together, the Balloon Museum rekindled the spark between Emily and Gabriel — not to mention, it also just looked like a super fun place to visit. And you actually can buy a ticket to the Pop Air Balloon Museum for yourself. The traveling installment is currently in Milan from Dec. 23, 2022 to Feb. 12, 2023, with ticket prices ranging from 10 euros to 20 euros, depending on the day.

Netflix

Before opening in Milan, the museum previously popped up in Rome and, of course, Paris. You can keep up with which city it will float to next on the museum’s website, or follow along on Instagram.