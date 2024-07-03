Since House of the Dragon is set two centuries before Game of Thrones, fans didn’t expect to see any familiar faces show up in the spinoff. But there actually was a pretty major cameo from not one, but three big Game of Thrones players in the second season of the prequel. And its the strongest connection between the two eras yet.

In the third episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, an embattled Rhaenyra Targaryen decides to send her young cousin Rhaena off to the Vale and Pentos to fortify her allies. As reassurance, Rhaenyra gives Rhaena two newborn dragons, as well as four dragon eggs, asking her to protect the future of the Targaryen legacy.

Those eggs may look familiar to Game of Thrones superfans. And sure enough, episode director Geeta Vasant Patel confirmed three of those four eggs eventually hatch into Daenerys’ fearsome dragons, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion. "Those are Daenerys' eggs," Patel told Mashable. "All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene.”

HBO

The gold, green, and reddish black eggs are the ones that are eventually gifted to Daenerys at the beginning of Game of Thrones, but its not yet clear what will become of that fourth, silvery egg that Rhaena is transporting. It could eventually become her own dragon, since she has yet to claim one. Or it may end up lost on the voyage.

At least three of the four eggs will get the chance to hatch and take over Westeros under Daenerys’ control. In the first season of Game of Thrones, the three now-petrified dragon eggs are given to Daenerys as a wedding gift from Pentos after her forced marriage to Khal Drogo. Eventually, Dany discovers fire is the key to hatching her birthright, and she raises her three dragons throughout the series, using their immense power to claim the Iron Throne. Well... claim it for a split-second, at least.

HBO

House of the Dragon has snuck in some clever Game of Thrones references before, but this is the first time the Easter eggs are actual eggs.