Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019 will always live on as one of the franchise’s most popular. Though things didn’t work out with her and her final rose pick Jed Wyatt, it’s looking like Alabama Hannah’s love story got a happy ending, after all. On Aug. 24, Brown’s longtime boyfriend Adam Woolard proposed, and their engagement story is too sweet.

According to Brown, the proposal — an intimate moment at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tennessee — was a complete surprise. “I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city Nashville and starting my new podcast I hadn’t really thought about it much so if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on,” she told People on Aug. 28. “We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn’t rushing it.”

Brown’s family was there, too, ready to celebrate the exciting new chapter. “[I loved] not only the intimacy of the surprise by ourselves, but also how we were able to celebrate with friends and family. And the surprise. I love surprises,” she said.

Woolard gave her a three-stone engagement ring, a style they’d agreed on when they browsed for rings in November 2022. (They started dating in January 2021.) “The three stones represent the past, present, and future,” ,” he told People. “I love how our relationship started and I’m so excited for our future, but the biggest stone in the center represents where we are right now in the present, and that is always my favorite part of our relationship.”

When the couple posted engagement photos on IG on Aug. 28, Bachelor alums were happy to celebrate. Matt James, Brown’s close friend and former Bachelor, commented, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!! 🥹❤️” Rachael Kirkconnell, his girlfriend he met on the show, added, “YAY congrats!!! so happy for you guys!”

Other notable Bachelor fan favorites also congratulated the couple. Hannah Godwin, who married her Bachelor In Paradise fiancé on Aug. 24, wrote, “Yayyy!!! Congrats guys ❤️❤️❤️” Former Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher wrote, “Congrats Angel!!!! So happy for you guys!!” Hannah Ann Sluss added in, “Congratulations 💗💗💗” One of the contestants on Brown’s season, Mike Johnson, also commented, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!! 🎊🍾🎉🎈”

Brown, who has appeared on Dancing With The Stars and Special Forces since her Bachelorette run, had some other celeb friends weigh in on the announcement. Jamie Lynn Spears wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!!” Nastia Liukin commented, “HANNAHHHHH!!!! Congrats!!!!!!!!!”How I Met Your Mother’s Francia Raisa wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!🎉”