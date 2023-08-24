Bachelor Nation’s very own royal wedding finally happened. Four years after getting engaged on Bachelor In Paradise Season 6, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got married on Aug. 23. The couple invited 145 of their closest family and friends to celebrate their big day at Chateau de Villette in Condécourt, France, which is about an hour outside of Paris.

“It’s almost hard to put into words how magical this day is for us,” Godwin told People about their wedding. “Not only do I get to marry the guy of my dreams, but I get to be in France with my closest family and friends. I feel like there's no other words to describe it other than the best day ever!” Barbour added, “Odds are we’ll never have all of these people in one place ever again, so I’m looking forward to being in the moment, laughing, and soaking up all the love.”

Paris has always held a special place in the couple’s hearts, from the time they got engaged. Godwin explained how it was actually the first place they went as a couple. “Once the show finished airing, the next day we flew to Paris and spent a few weeks trying champagne, drinking wine, and eating just about anything in sight,” she told People. “Since then Paris has always held a special place in our hearts, and we knew spending a week with our family and closest friends celebrating our wedding would be a dream.”

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Over the course of their week-long celebration, another surprising tidbit about Godwin and Barbour’s relationship was also revealed. Lori Krebs, a publicist who represents both of them, posted on IG in honor of their wedding: “4 years ago Dylan’s last text to me before leaving to film @bachelorinparadise was ‘see ya in a few weeks with my fiancée Hannah G’... Fast forward after the show wrapped and they came back and were completely and utterly mesmerized with each other.”

Bachelor alums were quick to celebrate Godwin and Barbour on their Instagram post. Blake Horstmann, who was infamously in a love triangle with Godwin and Barbour, commented “Congrats guys!!!!! Looks amazing!” Lauren Burnham Luyendyk wrote, “Absolutely stunning!! Congrats you two!” Rachael Kirkconnell commented, “The most beautiful bride.”

Some other notable names also congratulated the newlyweds. Ellen Decker, Jed Wyatt’s now-fiancée wrote, “BEST NIGHT we had the best time celebrating you two!! crying again.”

Other non-Bachelor reality TV stars chimed in, too. Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim wrote, “What a stunning couple! And what a night to remember!” Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago commented, “AHH CONGRATS”