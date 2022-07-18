Things are looking up for Jed Wyatt after his very controversial breakup with Hannah Brown in May 2019. Though the duo got engaged during the Season 15 Bachelorette finale, Brown and Wyatt ran into some trouble when his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens went public with the fact that Wyatt reportedly only went on the show to further his music career — safe to say his constant serenades tipped viewers off. In retrospect, maybe he shouldn’t have sang the lyrics, “I would never tell a lie,” but I digress. While Wyatt entered The Bachelorette for all the wrong reasons it appears that he finally found Mrs. Right — fitness trainer Ellen Decker — and wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Wyatt and Decker got engaged on July 15 and announced it to the world via the sweetest social media posts I have ever seen.

On July 17, Wyatt revealed on his Instagram that he popped the question to Decker. The duo has been dating since November 2019 and made the leap from long-distance lovers to living in close quarters in March 2020. Luckily, the move appeared to work well for the two.

“Ellen, you are the greatest joy of my life. Getting to spend so much time with you has taught me so much,” Wyatt wrote on Instagram. “Above all, our ability to work through difficult situations has been very impressive. We never turn and run on each other, we face life head on and figure it out. We had people doubt us, and we would laugh,” he continued. “We had days where we drove each other nuts, and we would always come back to resolve. We’re rooted in a love deeper than anything I could have ever prayed for.”

Wyatt also revealed the special moment was months in the making. “Leading up to Friday, July 15th, I felt so many emotions. Turns out, spending a few months knowing you’re going to propose to the woman of your dreams can take a toll. But every possible second of struggle that led to this moment was worth it,” The Bachelorette alum added. Although it appears that all that anxiety led to bliss. “I get to love you, protect you, support you, and buy you endless amounts of sprinkles. Waking up next to that ring on your hand the past couple days has been one of the happiest feelings I have felt in my life. You deserve it all, Ellen.”

Instagram/@ellendeckerr

In the caption, Wyatt also couldn’t help but gush about Decker. “Ellen is the coolest, most fun, funny, down to earth, hardest working, healthiest eating, routine doing, long walking, breath of fresh air I’ve ever met. Facts are this, I don’t remember what I said down there on one knee, but with the tears flowing, Ellen Decker said yes to me. I am elated to get to spend this life with you.”

Decker also made her own (equally as adorable) Instagram post to celebrate their engagement. “the beginning of our forever…🥹💍 Safe to say Friday night made it the best birthday weekend ever! I have bawled me [sic] eyes out the past 48 hours and still feel like I’m dreaming..😭,” she captioned the photos.

Decker’s reaction to the proposal was the total opposite of Brown, who revealed that her gut was telling her, “This ain’t it,” after Wyatt proposed on the show. “I knew this man was my husband the moment I met him,” Decker added. “I can’t believe you’re mine forever @jedwyatt 🤍 You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life. You have taught me so much about relationships, fitness, animals, music, and have been so patient with me. Jed you are hilarious, friendly, loving, hardworking, talented, a family man, and always know how to cheer me up,” she continued.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums were quick to congratulate the pair. “Yay! So happy for you two,” Hannah Godwin commented. Her fiancé, Dylan Barbour also showed his excitement by commenting, “LETS GO.” Simple, yet effective.

While Wyatt’s stint on The Bachelorette involved its fair share of drama, it looks like everything turned out all right. Plus, Wyatt himself believes it led him exactly where he needed to be. “I think that we [were] both supposed to go through that,” Wyatt said regarding his engagement to Brown in an October 2021 appearance on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast. “It sucks … but it really wouldn’t have put me where I am today.”

Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement. I bet Wyatt is writing a love song all about Decker as we speak, and I can’t wait to hear it.