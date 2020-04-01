Get ready for a new Jed Wyatt album to drop, because I have a feeling he's been writing a lot of love songs lately. Fans first suspected that the Bachelorette alum was dating again after he posted an Instagram Story from Miami — where he was having lunch with a mystery woman — back in Oct. 2019. A month later, the Nashville-based singer confirmed those suspicions by becoming Insta official with his new lady, posting a pic of them sharing a jet ski in Miami Beach. If you're wondering whether Jed Wyatt is single, I'm afraid I have some bad news, because he's definitely coupled up with model, teacher, and personal trainer Ellen Decker. Wyatt even gave them a couple nickname: Jellen. Aww. (Elite Daily reached out to Wyatt for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Since then, Wyatt hasn't been shy about showing Decker love on social media, and if their status wasn't clear enough, Wyatt eliminated any ambiguity by calling Decker his "girlfriend" in a Jan. 2020 IG post. On March 8, he wished his girl a happy four-month anniversary, which means they officially began dating on Nov. 8, 2019. (#Math.) He even suggested that the two of them are social distancing together in late March, captioning a pic of him and Decker with, "Our quarantine has pretty much consisted of burpees and tacos. HBU?" Now that's when you know it's real.

Though it's unclear how the couple met, it's clear to me that Wyatt is totally smitten with the fitness guru. However, you might find it surprising that the two are so loved up, considering that — a little more than a month before his flirty lunch date with Decker in Miami — Wyatt confessed to Us Weekly that he was "not necessarily looking" for love. "I've been really working hard with one of my friends," he explained back in Sept. 2019. "I haven't said much about it, but we're working on a non-profit charity. That's been, honestly, more than music lately… I can't really think about a relationship right now."

Apparently, Decker changed his mind, and his fellow Bachelorette alums are all for it. On a cute pic of him and Decker posted in honor of Christmas Eve, Dylan Barbour commented, "Look at you sweet beans," while John Paul Jones added in, "Ow ow 🙌🙌." After Wyatt surprised Decker for Valentine's Day (and shared the moment on IG), Mike Johnson showed his support by saying, "Ugh love is a beauty isn't she!" and later, Johnson commented "So beautiful" on a pic of Wyatt and Decker at a wedding.

Not all the comments on his pics have been terribly supportive (especially those from Hannah Brown fans), but I personally think it's high time for people to leave Jed Wyatt alone. It seems pretty obvious that he's in love, he's happy, and he's ready to put his Bachelorette past behind him, and IMO, fans should be willing to do the same. I'm rooting for you, Jellen!