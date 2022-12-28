Here's Everything To Know About A Potential Gossip Girl Season 3

From the moment it landed on HBO Max, no one thought the rebooted version of Gossip Girl would be a one-season-and-done affair. The record-breaking streaming stats back this up, and the series landed a Season 2 renewal after only the first half of its Season 1 run. However, HBO Max hasn’t been so swift in handing out more episodes this time around, but while Gossip Girl Season 3 hasn’t been greenlit yet, fans are hoping another renewal will come soon.

The first season of Gossip Girl was designed to be released in two parts, with single episodes released weekly over the summer for the first six installments, before the back half arrived over Thanksgiving and Hanukkah, with three episodes released over two weeks. The second season, however, waited until December to debut, with two episodes to start and then one a week following in a straight run of all 10 episodes over the course of nine weeks.

As the show rounds into 2023, it’s halfway through its Season 2 run, leaving HBO Max plenty of time still to hand out a series renewal for Season 3. Here’s everything fans need to know about the series' possible return.

Gossip Girl Season 3 Renewal Updates

Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

The bifurcated nature of Season 1 of the Gossip Girl reboot gave HBO Max a long runway to renew the show. Although the show’s debut was record-breaking, the powers that be at the streaming service were still conservative, waiting until the first half was over before confirming it will get a second season.

By the end of 2022, Season 2 has hit the halfway point, and thus far, no Season 3 renewal has been announced. However, it’s a very different point in the calendar, with the show’s halfway point premiering the Thursday before Christmas and the back half starting the Thursday before New Year’s Eve. Most people are on vacation and not paying a lot of attention, so right now isn’t an ideal time to announce Season 3 if HBO Max is looking to make a splash. Audiences will probably have to wait until a week into January, if not the end of Season 2, before knowing one way or the other if more episodes are coming.

Gossip Girl Season 3 Cast

Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

Should Gossip Girl be renewed, the main cast is all but sure to return with it. That’s quite a few faces, starting with Jordan Alexander as Julien, Whitney Peak as Zoya, and Eli Brown as Obie. Then, of course, there’s everyone’s favorite triad, Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey, Evan Mock as Aki, and Thomas Doherty as Max. Plus, Grace Duah, elevated to series regular in Season 2, will almost certainly be back as Shan.

Then there are the adults. These include Tavi Gevinson as English teacher Kate Keller, Adam Chanler-Berat as computer science teacher Jordan Glassberg, and Megan Ferguson as admin staff member Wendy, who make up the “Gossip Girl” team and will most likely be back for Season 3. The primary parent figures who also will probably return include Johnathan Fernandez as Zoya’s dad, Nick Lott, Todd Almond as Max’s dad, Gideon Wolfe, and Laura Benanti as Audrey’s mom, Kiki Hope. Plus, there are characters like Zión Moreno as Julien’s stylist, Luna La, Savannah Lee Smith as Julien’s PR rep, Monet de Haan, and Kristen Bell as the voice of “Gossip Girl,” all of whom are critical to the show.

Gossip Girl Season 3 Possible Plot

Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

With Season 2 only halfway over, it’s hard to know where Season 3 will go. One factor fans need more clarity on is the return of OG Gossip Girl actor Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks, which the show has been teasing since the Season 2 trailer dropped. Depending on how Trachtenberg’s story arc goes, and if Sparks is still around by the end of Season 2, Season 3 could look very different than it does now.

Gossip Girl Season 3 Trailer & Release Date Predictions

HBO Max

Should Gossip Girl Season 3 be announced by the end of Season 2’s run, that will give the show plenty of time to gear up for scripts and filming over 2023 to release a new trailer, and possibly a new season, by December 2023. However, if HBO Max waits any longer than that (and it very well might, with all the upheaval behind the scenes at Warner Media), chances are a new season may not arrive until 2024.

All episodes of the original Gossip Girl and Gossip Girl Season 1 are streaming on HBO Max. Gossip Girl Season 2 continues with new episodes streaming every Thursday on HBO Max.