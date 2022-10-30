I Can't Get Over Frankie Jonas & His GF Dressing As Joe & Taylor For Halloween

Pack it up everyone, because Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend Anna Olson undoubtedly won Halloween this year with the most hilarious celeb couple’s costume of 2022. The youngest JoBro took center stage at last by dressing as his big brother Joe Jonas for spooky season, and his GF made the look even more iconic by dressing up as Joe’s ex Taylor Swift. Get ready for a blast from the past, because Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson’s Joe and Taylor Halloween costumes will instantly transport you back to 2008.

Frankie prepared the perfect throwback look to troll his older brother on Halloween, donning a black vest and a “Burnin’ Up” tee shirt to recreate Joe’s iconic late-aughts style. In particular, Frankie was replicating Joe’s get-up in the 2009 docu-concert, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, which was made very clear by his girlfriend’s costume. Olson paired cowboy boots with a shiny silver dress, the same outfit Swift wore when she performed “Should’ve Said No” on-stage with Joe during that 2009 concert. As every Swiftie and JoBro fan knows all too well, Joe and Taylor were also dating at the time, before infamously breaking up via text message just a couple months after filming the concert.

Frankie posted a few pictures on his Instagram that gave a more detailed peek at the throwback costumes. In one photo, Frankie and Olson show their hands together wearing mock purity rings, a nod to the early days of JoBro stardom. Once upon a time, the Jonas Brothers notoriously wore purity rings to express their commitment to God as Christians. Frankie also made a solo video to really drive home his impression of his older brother.

But the IG post wasn’t even the best part of Frankie and Olson’s costumes. Since Frankie is the king of TikTok after all, he of course had to make the perfect video to show of the late-2000s Joe and Taylor vibe. In the TikTok, Frankie and Olson pretend to be “fighting off horny celibate teens” while performing in Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

If you live under a rock and you’re unfamiliar with the Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift drama from the early 2010’s, let’s rewind. In 2008, rumors of Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dating bubbled up and took the tweens by storm. Their relationship was confirmed by paparazzi snaps that pictured the two together that summer, but the relationship was short-lived and fizzled out after 3 months together. Fans had mixed reactions, some sad for Swift and others thrilled that their boyband crush was single again. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Swift shared that the music on Fearless was supposed to represent her search for love post-breakup, saying, “I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Joe Jonas responded to Swift’s dig by adding a line about her to a song from the Jonas Brothers’ album Lines, Vines and Trying Times: “Now I'm done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar / I'm not bitter.”

However, time heals all wounds, and in recent years the two exes have only spoken kindly of one another, with many fans even thinking Swift dedicated some of her sweeter recent tunes to Joe. Not to mention, Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, is also a huge Taylor Swift fan. Now that the two have happily moved on, it definitely seems like they’d both get a good chuckle out of Frankie’s silly costume.