Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have the kind of fun-loving marriage they don’t mind sharing publicly. Between their TikToks, date night selfies, and vacation snapshots, they’re always on a new adventure, and they’ve let fans take a front row seat to their romance. Most times, their relationship evokes an “aww” from fans because they truly represent #couplegoals. But that doesn’t mean it’s all rainbows and butterflies. With Turner’s well-known sense of humor, Jonas has to look out for her hard-hitting zingers. In fact, she was full of them on The Jonas Brothers’ new Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

The Jonas Brothers famously wore purity rings during their teenage years, which became a popular topic in the media. And while the boys have since replaced their purity rings with wedding rings, Turner won’t soon let them forget their years of innocence.

“Let's talk about the purity rings," Sophie said during the roast. "For those of you who don't know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you're abstaining from sex before marriage. And the Jonas Brothers, they all had them. I know this is a roast, and you all think I should be going after them, but I think we need to set the record straight here. No, the rings weren’t a good idea.”

Why? Well, Turner hinted her hubby may not have been so pure after all.

“Yes, as a gesture, they’re laughably, toe-curlingly, lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture: This was about faith,” she said. “This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

But Turner didn’t stop there. “To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern day Cinderella,” she continued. “I mean, Joe tried to find a match for his purity rings a few times, but finally, the finger fit me. It was also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney.”

Netflix

Ahead of the roast, Elite Daily caught up with the Jonas Brothers and Joe was the first to admit he was nervous about his wife’s jokes. “I think my wife [Sophie] is someone who has the most ammunition,” Joe said. “I had a few comedians come by me before taping the roast and say, ‘Oh man, she's coming for you.’” After watching the roast, it’s safe to say she did.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now streaming on Netflix.