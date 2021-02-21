Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have had a busy few years, to say the least. They had two wedding ceremonies in 2019, and welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020. Through it all, it seems like they've stayed strong as a couple, constantly posting romantic pics and inside jokes. Of course, they had to up their social media game for Turner's big day — Joe Jonas' Instagram for Sophie Turner's 25th birthday shows her "two moods" and pays tribute to both of them.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, Jonas celebrated his wife's special day in an Instagram post showcasing her serious and goofy sides. The first pic features Turner dressed in a chic grey and white ensemble, posed beside some seriously fancy paintings. The second shot is much more lowkey, showing her sitting on the ground with no makeup and wearing a hoodie with the strings pulled tight.

"Happy birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally. love you @sophiet," Jonas captioned the sweet post. It's a rare glimpse into the pair's largely private marriage, which they occasionally open up about on social media.

Recently, Jonas shared a Valentine's Day tribute to Turner and baby Willa on Insta. Alongside a never-before-seen pregnancy pic of his wife, the proud dad wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to my 2 Valentines throwback."

And on Aug. 16, 2020, Turner celebrated her man's 31st birthday with a special Instagram post, which included a cute pic of the couple at dinner together. "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy," she captioned it, referencing her newborn on social media for the first time.

Jonas and Turner have always been relationship goals, but they somehow seem even more loved up since becoming parents. "Becoming parents has brought Joe and Sophie even closer," a source reportedly told HollywoodLife in October 2020. "They are both head-over-heels in love with their little girl, and Joe is in awe of how amazing his wife is. He feels like he really hit the jackpot because she's handled everything so well — it's like she was born to do this. The best part is that they are a team on everything, and they really make it all fun."

Here's to celebrating many more years of this Hollywood power couple's love.