ENHYPEN Just Manifested MANIFESTO World Tour Dates

ENGENE will soon get a chance to see their favorite K-pop group live in concert. On Friday, July 8, ENHYPEN announced their upcoming MANIFESTO world tour, including shows in South Korea, the United States, and Japan.

The tour date info, which comes via a press release, arrived just after the group dropped their latest mini-album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1, on July 4. The record features six tracks, including the lead single “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC).”

MANIFESTO will mark ENHYPEN’s first-ever world tour since they debuted in November 2020. Until now, the group had primarily connected with fans virtually, so you can imagine how excited ENGENE were to finally learn they have the opportunity to see ENHYPEN live in person. If you’re an ENHYPEN fan, here’s everything you need to know about their MANIFESTO world tour before tickets go on sale.

When does ENHYPEN’s MANIFESTO world tour begin?

ENHYPEN will kick off their world tour with back-to-back performances in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 17 and 18.

Which cities will ENHYPEN visit on their MANIFESTO world tour?

After their Seoul concerts, ENHYPEN will fly to the United States to perform on the following dates in these cities:

Oct. 2 in Anaheim, California

Oct. 6 in Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 8 in Houston, Texas

Oct. 11 in Atlanta, Georgia

Oct. 13 in Chicago, Illinois

Oct. 15 in New York City, New York

Then, they’ll head to Japan for more performances:

Nov. 1 and 2 in Aichi

Nov. 9 and 10 in Osaka

Nov. 15 and 16 in Kanagawa

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB

When do tickets for ENHYPEN’s MANIFESTO world tour go on sale?

ENHYPEN hasn’t announced when tickets will go on sale, but it will likely be in the coming weeks.

What is ENHYPEN’s MANIFESTO world tour setlist?

The group also hasn’t revealed their tour setlist just yet. However, it’ll probably include all their biggest hit singles, like “Given-Taken,” “Drunk-Dazed,” “Tamed-Dashed,” “Blessed-Cursed,” and “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC).”

Stay tuned for more info about ENHYPEN’s world tour!