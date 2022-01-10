ENHYPEN's "Blessed-Cursed" Lyrics Are All About Breaking The Rules

Three months after dropping their debut studio record, DIMENSION: DILEMMA, in October 2021, ENHYPEN is now back with their first repacked album, DIMENSION: ANSWER. The K-pop group made their long-awaited return on Monday, Jan. 10 with their single “Blessed-Cursed.” The track mixes hip-hop with 1970s hard rock to create a powerful and energetic sound, which goes perfectly with its lyrics that are all about going against the status quo. “To hell with your rules,” the septet sings. The meaning behind ENHYPEN’s “Blessed-Cursed” lyrics will make you feel so inspired.

According to a press release by BELIFT LAB, “Blessed-Cursed” expresses the contrasting emotions of growing up. “Accepting what was given to the boys and being tamed by the rules of society seemed like a blessing, but now that they‘ve realized the truths of the world, this all rather feels like a curse,” the agency explained in a statement. “The track is the band’s declaration to the world — ‘I’ll go my own way.’”

To celebrate the release of DIMENSION: ANSWER on Jan. 10, ENHYPEN participated in a media showcase during which they discussed the meaning behind their project. “The album voices our will to refuse the answers set by the world and to find our own answers,” JAKE said, according to Koreaboo.

BELIFT LAB

This message is evident throughout the group’s lyrics in “Blessed-Cursed.” During the song, ENHYPEN discusses going against society’s expectations of them. “Boundaries holding me in/ To hell with your rules,” they sing at the start of the track. They also talk about going on their own journey to figure out who they really are. “I walk like a lion. I'm making my own history. I don't know answers. I just go my own way,” the group continues in the chorus.

The music video for “Blessed-Cursed” adds to the meaning behind the song by featuring powerful choreography they’ve coined, like the “prayer dance,” “lion dance,” and “fight dance.”

Check out the English translation of “Blessed-Cursed,” via Genius.

Intro

Oh-oh-oh-woah

We go!

Go, go, go, go, go, go, go

Refrain

Wake up, open your eyes now

In this fake blessing

I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna be, on my way, I bet

Boundaries holding me in

To hell with your rules

I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna I-I-I-I, way, I bet

Verse 1

I thought it was out

Flame of summer burning in me

This property that tamed me with sweet lips

Luxury draped on my body, blinding me like a blue pill (Yeah)

Tell me, do I get blessed or do I get cursed?

I just want to know

Verse 2

Victory inherited (Ooh)

Secret hiding behind the stage lights (Ooh)

I was dancing in the marionette's square

Don't wanna stay, 'cause now I realize the truth

Calls me

Calls me from far away

(Let's go)

Pre-Chorus

Just stop, don't tell me what to do

Curse like a medal

In this curse, I'll be okay, no pain, no pain

Chorus

Liar beyond that light

We fade in to reality

Between these lies

We dive into this real life

And I walk like a lion

I'm making my own history

I don't know answers

I just go my own way

Goes on and on

Refrain

Wake up, open your eyes now

In this fake blessing

I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna be, on my way, I bet

Boundaries holding me in

To hell with your rules

I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna I-I-I-I, way, I bet

Verse 3

I don't want, I don't want (Woah)

A zero score answer

Now I won't forget (Woah)

That lie that broke my wings

Don't wanna miss

'Cause what I still am and still breathing

Calls me

Calls me from far away

(Let's go)

Pre-Chorus

Just stop, don't tell me what to do

Curse like a medal

In this curse, I'll be okay, no pain, no pain

Chorus

Liar beyond that light

We fade in to reality

Between these lies

We dive into this real life

And I walk like a lion

I'm making my own history

I don't know answers

I just go my own way

Goes on and on

Refrain

Wake up, open your eyes now

In this fake blessing

I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna be, on my way, I bet

Boundaries holding me in

To hell with your rules

I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna I-I-I-I, way, I bet

ENHYPEN’s new album DIMENSION: ANSWER is now available to stream on all platforms.