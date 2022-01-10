ENHYPEN's "Blessed-Cursed" Lyrics Are All About Breaking The Rules
And their new music video proves it.
Three months after dropping their debut studio record, DIMENSION: DILEMMA, in October 2021, ENHYPEN is now back with their first repacked album, DIMENSION: ANSWER. The K-pop group made their long-awaited return on Monday, Jan. 10 with their single “Blessed-Cursed.” The track mixes hip-hop with 1970s hard rock to create a powerful and energetic sound, which goes perfectly with its lyrics that are all about going against the status quo. “To hell with your rules,” the septet sings. The meaning behind ENHYPEN’s “Blessed-Cursed” lyrics will make you feel so inspired.
According to a press release by BELIFT LAB, “Blessed-Cursed” expresses the contrasting emotions of growing up. “Accepting what was given to the boys and being tamed by the rules of society seemed like a blessing, but now that they‘ve realized the truths of the world, this all rather feels like a curse,” the agency explained in a statement. “The track is the band’s declaration to the world — ‘I’ll go my own way.’”
To celebrate the release of DIMENSION: ANSWER on Jan. 10, ENHYPEN participated in a media showcase during which they discussed the meaning behind their project. “The album voices our will to refuse the answers set by the world and to find our own answers,” JAKE said, according to Koreaboo.
This message is evident throughout the group’s lyrics in “Blessed-Cursed.” During the song, ENHYPEN discusses going against society’s expectations of them. “Boundaries holding me in/ To hell with your rules,” they sing at the start of the track. They also talk about going on their own journey to figure out who they really are. “I walk like a lion. I'm making my own history. I don't know answers. I just go my own way,” the group continues in the chorus.
The music video for “Blessed-Cursed” adds to the meaning behind the song by featuring powerful choreography they’ve coined, like the “prayer dance,” “lion dance,” and “fight dance.”
Check out the English translation of “Blessed-Cursed,” via Genius.
Intro
Oh-oh-oh-woah
We go!
Go, go, go, go, go, go, go
Refrain
Wake up, open your eyes now
In this fake blessing
I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna be, on my way, I bet
Boundaries holding me in
To hell with your rules
I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna I-I-I-I, way, I bet
Verse 1
I thought it was out
Flame of summer burning in me
This property that tamed me with sweet lips
Luxury draped on my body, blinding me like a blue pill (Yeah)
Tell me, do I get blessed or do I get cursed?
I just want to know
Verse 2
Victory inherited (Ooh)
Secret hiding behind the stage lights (Ooh)
I was dancing in the marionette's square
Don't wanna stay, 'cause now I realize the truth
Calls me
Calls me from far away
(Let's go)
Pre-Chorus
Just stop, don't tell me what to do
Curse like a medal
In this curse, I'll be okay, no pain, no pain
Chorus
Liar beyond that light
We fade in to reality
Between these lies
We dive into this real life
And I walk like a lion
I'm making my own history
I don't know answers
I just go my own way
Goes on and on
Refrain
Wake up, open your eyes now
In this fake blessing
I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna be, on my way, I bet
Boundaries holding me in
To hell with your rules
I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna I-I-I-I, way, I bet
Verse 3
I don't want, I don't want (Woah)
A zero score answer
Now I won't forget (Woah)
That lie that broke my wings
Don't wanna miss
'Cause what I still am and still breathing
Calls me
Calls me from far away
(Let's go)
Pre-Chorus
Just stop, don't tell me what to do
Curse like a medal
In this curse, I'll be okay, no pain, no pain
Chorus
Liar beyond that light
We fade in to reality
Between these lies
We dive into this real life
And I walk like a lion
I'm making my own history
I don't know answers
I just go my own way
Goes on and on
Refrain
Wake up, open your eyes now
In this fake blessing
I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna be, on my way, I bet
Boundaries holding me in
To hell with your rules
I-I-I-I wanna be, wanna I-I-I-I, way, I bet
ENHYPEN’s new album DIMENSION: ANSWER is now available to stream on all platforms.