The Meaning Behind ENHYPEN’s Latest Single Will Leave You Mesmerized
I've got the "Tamed-Dashed" video on repeat.
ENHYPEN has officially kicked off a new era with the release of their first studio album, DIMENSION: DILEMMA. Their highly-anticipated record dropped on Tuesday, Oct. 12, alongside the group’s lead single and music video for “Tamed-Dashed.” The upbeat track sees JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI experimenting with a new wave sound that’s reminiscent of the 80s. On the surface, the song may seem like any other summer dance anthem, but once you look up the translation, you realize that it’s about something much more. So, what do ENHYPEN's "Tamed-Dashed" lyrics mean in English? Let’s take a look.
The group’s past singles like “Given-Taken” and “Drunk-Dazed” have involved them experiencing contrasting emotions. In their debut single, “Given-Taken,” which dropped in November 2020, ENHYPEN struggled with feeling “uncertainties and complex emotions” about whether their debut was “given” to them or whether they have “taken” the opportunity on their own. In their follow-up single, “Drunk-Dazed,” which was released in April 2021, the guys shared their honest thoughts as they experienced the “unfamiliar, yet magnificent world” after their debut.
Now, according to a press release by BELIFT LAB, in “Tamed-Dashed,” ENHYPEN is experiencing a new dilemma of being either “tamed” or forced to “dash” from their desires. “[The song] depicts the vivid dilemma of the seven boys unable to decide which path to pursue between the paradoxical contradictions and conflict of their desires,” the agency explained.
Fans can see this theme throughout the song. For example, in the first verse, the group explains they don’t know what choice to make, singing, “Dilemma of choice within dimensions/ Taking a step// Makes me afraid.” Then, in the chorus, they express their desire to find the right answer by comparing the predicament in their heart to a “burning thirst.” They sing, “Scorching sun show me the way/ My compass please don’t leave me now.” ENHYPEN brings their theme to life in their “Tamed-Dashed” music video by making the visual center around summer.
You can read the English translation for ENHYPEN’s “Tamed-Dashed” lyrics below (via Genius).
Verse 1
Should I be tamed
Flash of desire enchanting me
Dreams beautiful
And grotesque
Keep changing shape
Oh, twisted and tangled
Dilemma of choice within dimensions
Taking a step
Makes me afraid
I hate to be or not
Pre-Chorus
Like hot summer (Na, na, na)
Just dash (Na, na, na)
If flames trap you, abandon you
Can't see the answer right now
Chorus
Searing heart take me now
Burning thirst I can't stop me like
Summer (Na, na, na)
Just dash (Na, na, na)
Scorching sun show me the way
My compass please don’t leave me now
Summer (Na, na, na)
Just dash (Na, na, na)
Post-Chorus
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, evеn if it's not the answer
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, evеn if it's not the answer
Verse 2
Oh, must I stop
I’m addicted to this hazy dream
Oh, days gone by
I can't see the familiar me
Pre-Chorus
Like hot summer (Na, na, na)
Just dash (Na, na, na)
Even if I run even if I stop
Can't see what’ll happen right now
Chorus
Searing heart take me now
Burning thirst I can't stop me like
Summer (Na, na, na)
Just dash (Na, na, na)
Scorching sun show me the way
My compass please don't leave me now
Summer (Na, na, na)
Just dash (Na, na, na)
Bridge
Exhausting agonizing thoughts
Between the horns
So keep it going, keep it going on right now
Just keep it running, keep it running up right now
You're trapped by the same choices
You’re frozen not knowing what to do
Then take my hand and run
Chorus
Searing heart take me now
Burning thirst I can't stop me like
Summer (Na, na, na)
Just dash (Na, na, na)
Scorching sun show me the way
My compass please don't leave me now
Summer (Na, na, na)
Just dash (Na, na, na)
Post-Chorus
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, even if it's not the answer
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, even if it's not the answer
If you liked ENHYPEN’s newest single, then you’ll love their latest album DIMENSION: DILEMMA, which you can listen to on Spotify below.