The Meaning Behind ENHYPEN’s Latest Single Will Leave You Mesmerized

ENHYPEN has officially kicked off a new era with the release of their first studio album, DIMENSION: DILEMMA. Their highly-anticipated record dropped on Tuesday, Oct. 12, alongside the group’s lead single and music video for “Tamed-Dashed.” The upbeat track sees JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI experimenting with a new wave sound that’s reminiscent of the 80s. On the surface, the song may seem like any other summer dance anthem, but once you look up the translation, you realize that it’s about something much more. So, what do ENHYPEN's "Tamed-Dashed" lyrics mean in English? Let’s take a look.

The group’s past singles like “Given-Taken” and “Drunk-Dazed” have involved them experiencing contrasting emotions. In their debut single, “Given-Taken,” which dropped in November 2020, ENHYPEN struggled with feeling “uncertainties and complex emotions” about whether their debut was “given” to them or whether they have “taken” the opportunity on their own. In their follow-up single, “Drunk-Dazed,” which was released in April 2021, the guys shared their honest thoughts as they experienced the “unfamiliar, yet magnificent world” after their debut.

Now, according to a press release by BELIFT LAB, in “Tamed-Dashed,” ENHYPEN is experiencing a new dilemma of being either “tamed” or forced to “dash” from their desires. “[The song] depicts the vivid dilemma of the seven boys unable to decide which path to pursue between the paradoxical contradictions and conflict of their desires,” the agency explained.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Fans can see this theme throughout the song. For example, in the first verse, the group explains they don’t know what choice to make, singing, “Dilemma of choice within dimensions/ Taking a step// Makes me afraid.” Then, in the chorus, they express their desire to find the right answer by comparing the predicament in their heart to a “burning thirst.” They sing, “Scorching sun show me the way/ My compass please don’t leave me now.” ENHYPEN brings their theme to life in their “Tamed-Dashed” music video by making the visual center around summer.

You can read the English translation for ENHYPEN’s “Tamed-Dashed” lyrics below (via Genius).

Verse 1

Should I be tamed

Flash of desire enchanting me

Dreams beautiful

And grotesque

Keep changing shape

Oh, twisted and tangled

Dilemma of choice within dimensions

Taking a step

Makes me afraid

I hate to be or not

Pre-Chorus

Like hot summer (Na, na, na)

Just dash (Na, na, na)

If flames trap you, abandon you

Can't see the answer right now

Chorus

Searing heart take me now

Burning thirst I can't stop me like

Summer (Na, na, na)

Just dash (Na, na, na)

Scorching sun show me the way

My compass please don’t leave me now

Summer (Na, na, na)

Just dash (Na, na, na)

Post-Chorus

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, evеn if it's not the answer

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, evеn if it's not the answer

Verse 2

Oh, must I stop

I’m addicted to this hazy dream

Oh, days gone by

I can't see the familiar me

Pre-Chorus

Like hot summer (Na, na, na)

Just dash (Na, na, na)

Even if I run even if I stop

Can't see what’ll happen right now

Chorus

Searing heart take me now

Burning thirst I can't stop me like

Summer (Na, na, na)

Just dash (Na, na, na)

Scorching sun show me the way

My compass please don't leave me now

Summer (Na, na, na)

Just dash (Na, na, na)

Bridge

Exhausting agonizing thoughts

Between the horns

So keep it going, keep it going on right now

Just keep it running, keep it running up right now

You're trapped by the same choices

You’re frozen not knowing what to do

Then take my hand and run

Chorus

Searing heart take me now

Burning thirst I can't stop me like

Summer (Na, na, na)

Just dash (Na, na, na)

Scorching sun show me the way

My compass please don't leave me now

Summer (Na, na, na)

Just dash (Na, na, na)

Post-Chorus

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, even if it's not the answer

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, even if it's not the answer

If you liked ENHYPEN’s newest single, then you’ll love their latest album DIMENSION: DILEMMA, which you can listen to on Spotify below.