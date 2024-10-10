Swifties Think Taylor’s Been Dropping Easter Eggs About Her Next Single

When it comes to clowning, Swifties are “Down Bad.” Ever since the MTV Video Music Awards in September, fans have been convinced that “Down Bad” will be Taylor Swift’s next single off of The Tortured Poets Department. (Yes, they’re steadfastly ignoring the rumors that Swift selected “So High School” for the album’s next single.)

In the song, Swift uses the metaphor of being abducted by aliens to sing about what it’s like to be swept up in someone else’s world and to be a changed person once you’re returned back to Earth. The lyrics go: “Did you really beam me up? / In a cloud of sparkling dust... Show me that this world is bigger than us / Then sent me back where I came from.” Later in the song, she sings about wanting to return to the UFO: “Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up... Down bad / Waving at the ship.”

In other words, a “Down Bad” music video would be iconic — and Swift seemingly agrees. When she added the song to her Eras Tour setlist, she underscored this alien comparison with a full-on flying saucer, and some of her most memorable outfits since then have featured similar imagery.

The night of the VMAs, Swift sported two different alien-themed looks, seemingly referencing the lyrics in “Down Bad.” Plus, Swift’s sparkly latest game-day looks only have only added more fuel to the fire.

Here’s a full rundown of every “Down Bad” Easter egg Swifties have collected so far.

Her UFO Dress At The VMAs

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After sporting a bondage-style plaid dress on the VMAs red carpet, Swift changed into a sparkling mini dress with an alien-inspired design. The custom Monse ‘fit featured a space ship, mimicking the lyrics in “Down Bad” and the staging for the song on the Eras Tour.

Her VMAs Afterparty Dress

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift kept the E.T.-approved outfits going, switching to another version of the Monse outfit for the VMAs afterparty at Electric Lady Studios. The matching skirt, top, and jacket featured the same UFO print, another nod the space imagery in “Down Bad.”

Her Glitter Freckles

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

For the Chiefs game on Oct. 7, Swift went for an unexpected makeup choice, adding glitter freckles to her typical look (red lipstick and cat-eye eyeliner). For Swifties searching for Easter eggs, this changeup wasn’t meaningless.

ICYMI, in “Down Bad,” Swift sings, “Did you really beam me up? / In a cloud of sparkling dust.” It might not be a coincidence that those freckles looked a loooot like “sparkling dust.”

Her Vivienne Westwood Earrings

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Swift is pretty loyal to Vivienne Westwood’s designs. (During every Tortured Poets set of the Eras Tour, her costume includes a dress and choker by the designer.) Then, for Travis Kelce’s Oct. 7 game, Swift sported a plaid two-piece ‘fit, also made by Westwood.

“Down Bad” fans paid special attention to Swift’s game-day jewelry, particularly her Vivienne Westwood earrings. The platinum and crystal drop earrings show off the the brand’s logo, which happens to look a lot like those UFOs Swift keeps wearing.