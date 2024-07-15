For Swifties, the Easter eggs never end. On July 13, Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Milan, and the singer debuted a new dress for her Tortured Poets Department set. The Vivienne Westwood outfit was similar to what Swift had already been sporting for this section of the concert, but with one major change: the lyrics on her skirt. For previous shows, the skirt had lyrics from “Fortnight (feat. Post Malone),” aka the first single from TTPD. However, the new ‘fit has lyrics from “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” Cue the fan theories that Swift could be hinting at something major — specifically, her next single.

The latest version of the TTPD dress features the lyrics, “Who’s afraid of little old me? You should be.” Swifties are theorizing that Swift could be dropping an Easter egg with the fashion choice. “I think this is Taylor’s way of telling us Who’s afraid of little old me? Is going to be the next single,” one fan wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. Another tweeted, “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me as the second single confirmed?”

The fact that this all went down on July 13 is also significant. Swift famously considers 13 to be her lucky number. If there was any date she’d be likely to drop a hint, it’s the thirteenth.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, other Swifties think the singer could have been clueing them into another major announcement: Reputation (Taylor’s Version). The TTPD dress wasn’t the only outfit change Swift made. She also wore a new dress for her Fearless set, which drew comparisons to her outfits from the Reputation stadium tour. “THE NEW FEARLESS DRESS IS SO REPUTATION CODED!!!” one fan tweeted.

For Swifties who buy into this theory, the new TTPD dress also feels a bit Reputation-coded. It’s not exactly a stretch to say that “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” and “Look What You Made Me Do” are thematically similar.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans were paying special attention to any Rep-coded clues after Taylor Nation joked about the Reputation bodysuit on X. (ICYMI, Swift has switched up all of her outfits on tour except for her snake-themed set.) On July 9, a fan tweeted, “the day she steps out in anything other than this bodysuit for the rep set will be like watching the f*cking moon landing.” Taylor Nation replied, “You're not wrong😋.”

In the meantime, there’s always a chance that Swifties have a single announcement for “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” to look forward to.