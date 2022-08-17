Demi Lovato’s Kelly Clarkson-Inspired Childhood Email Address Is Adorable

There are several celebrity friendships that make my heart smile, but Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson’s bond definitely tops the list. Over the years, both powerhouse singers have openly supported each other in their careers, whether that was covering one another’s songs or being vulnerable together on Clarkson’s daytime hit, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Recently, Lovato added another sweet moment to their friendship by revealing that her childhood email address was inspired by the performer.

On Aug. 16, Lovato (who uses she/her and they/them pronouns) gushed about Clarkson while appearing on The Tonight Show. During the interview, host Jimmy Fallon mentioned Clarkson’s recent rendition of Lovato’s ballad, “Anyone.” ICYMI, Clarkson covered the stunning track as part of her talk show’s “Kellyoke” series.

Fallon noted how the cover was a “big deal” to Lovato, to which the singer confirmed by stating that Clarkson was one of her original singing muses. With a beaming smile, Lovato revealed just how much Clarkson influenced her.

“Her voice to me...I remember watching her on American Idol and just becoming so inspired by her that my email address when I was young was littlekelly@yahoo.com,” Lovato said. “So, for her to cover my song years later was just a full circle moment, because I also used to cover her songs when I was younger as well.” I hope Lovato still has access to that iconic address.

Fallon then showed a video of a 13-year-old Lovato covering Clarkson’s 2003 single, “The Trouble With Love Is.” In the brief clip, Lovato powerfully belted the track at what appeared to be an outdoor show.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t Lovato’s first time flaunting her Clarkson-inspired email name. In a 2018 interview on SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up, Lovato revealed that their former AOL screen names were “Demilicious” and “Little Kelly.”

It’s clear that Lovato and Clarkson’s friendship is a match made in heaven. With Lovato’s highly anticipated album, Holy Fvck, set to release on Aug. 19, I’m crossing my fingers that Clarkson will cover a track from the upcoming record. I suggest “Skin of My Teeth.”