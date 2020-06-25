Shout out to Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato for keeping it real. The two ladies held a candid conversation about mental health on June 24, unveiling the the emotional struggles they've both experienced through the years. As music industry veterans, they've both shared their ups and downs, and Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson's quotes about depression were so honest.

The chat went down during a virtual episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show where she welcomed Lovato as her guest. Clarkson not only praised Lovato for being transparent with mental health struggles, but shared some of her own.

"I love how open you are about mental health because I have similar issues, and I suffer from depression," Clarkson revealed. "I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world or just from childhood even, are kind of trained to just keep going and 'you can handle it,' especially as a woman it's like, 'don't let them see you sweat.' I love that you're open about that."

For Clarkson, mental health is something she continuously works on.

"Even when you overcome something, they're like, 'OK, she's already overcome it.' I'm like, 'No, no that's a daily effort in, like, trying to be positive... that's not a given. Like, you're just over it, and you went to some magical therapy session, and it's over. I think that's a daily thing that you work at and a daily thing that I work at," she insisted.

You can watch the two stars' candid chat below.

Clarkson's admission received high praise from Lovato.

"You were the first idol that I ever had, and I wouldn't be the artist or even the person that I am with being so outspoken, and vulnerable, and fearless if I hadn't had you to look up to. So, I thank you for that," Lovato sweetly said. "You are fearless, and courageous, and real."

Judging from their chat, Lovato and Clarkson have a lot of respect for each other as artists. Furthermore, they inspire each other in the ways they cope with mental health challenges.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.