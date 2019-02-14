It’s not every day that you come across a celebrity friendship that’s so strong it inspires you to be a better friend yourself. But there are a handful of celeb friendships out there that definitely set the example when it comes to being a good friend. Take Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, for example. Those two stick by each other through thick and thin and, in turn, show their fans exactly what it means to have someone else’s back. So, which other celebs stand by each other no matter what? Well, there are quite a few, actually! Here are seven celebrity friendships that stood the test of time.

1. Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez

Since I mentioned them up above, I just have to delve into their friendship a little bit! Swift and Gomez’s friendship goes all the way back to 2008 when they were dating two of the Jonas brothers at the same time! Swift had a short dalliance with Joe Jonas in 2008, while Gomez and Nick Jonas were involved from 2008 to 2010.

During a radio interview with KIIS FM UK in 2017, Gomez revealed how she and Swift met.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez said. “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," she added. "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

2. Cara Delevingne & Rihanna

Cara Delevingne and Rihanna have one of those friendships that might seem unusual to the outside world, but it’s actually quite a deep and moving one behind the scenes. While many people assume Delevingne and Rihanna are simply party buddies, they truly are there for each other in all the ways that count, as Rihanna so eloquently put it in a 2017 interview with The Sun.

“Myself and Cara are incredibly close. It’s portrayed like we are just party buddies but there is much more to our friendship. She is great fun to go out with but, more importantly, I value our closeness,” Rihanna said of Delevingne who she met at a fashion show in 2012. “We have busy schedules but no matter where either of us are in the world, we know we can just pick up the phone and unload on each other, and that we are always ready to listen or offer advice,” Rihanna continued. “If you have two or three friends like that in this world then you can call yourself blessed. She is very special to me.”

So, this is definitely a strong friendship!

3. Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have enjoyed over a decade of friendship and that friendship shows no signs of slowing down. The two recently starred in the comedy Second Act together, but their friendship goes way beyond work. Lopez and Remini are frequently seen on each other’s social media accounts and it’s clear they have a blast together.

While promoting Second Act, Remini opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she and Lopez met.

"I was friends with Marc Anthony and then he started dating Jennifer, and he was doing a film. I went to premiere and he said, 'You have to meet Jennifer!' And he was telling Jennifer, 'You have to meet Leah and Angelo [Pagan],' my husband," Remini explained.

Apparently, Remini really wanted to dislike Lopez for some reason — any reason — but didn’t find fault with the star.

"We went to the premiere hoping she was gonna be ugly in real life. And then, when I was approaching her, I was like, 'I hope it's the lighting. Maybe she just looks good in here.' And as I got closer I was like, 'Oh damn, there's a lot of light right here and she looks really pretty," Remini said. "I even said that! I said, 'Goddamnit, why the f*ck why are you so f*cking pretty?' And she laughed. [Then] I was like, 'Ugh, I hope she's dumb, ya know? I was like, 'She could be dumb!' I wanted to find something and I didn't."

Clearly these two were meant to be best friends!

4. Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio

Everyone knows that Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio met on the set of their classic movie Titanic. What people may not know is that these two stars are total dorks with each other behind the scenes. In a 2017 interview with Glamour Magazine, Winslet revealed that she and DiCaprio sometimes quote Titanic to each other!

“You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had because it was so funny and made me laugh so much. We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’” Winslet explained of her friendship with DiCaprio.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each another, because only we can, and we find it really funny.”

Sounds like a great friendship!

5. Drake Bell & Josh Peck

Drake Bell and Josh Peck are entering their 15th year of friendship and that’s way more than a lot of other celebrity friends can say. Bell and Peck starred in Drake & Josh together from 2004 to 2007 and they’ve been super close ever since. That’s not to say there haven’t been some low points in the friendship, but by and large, these guys have a lot of love for each other.

6. Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps have been friends for a long time. I’m talking, like, 20 years of friendship, which is wild considering that most Hollywood friendship don’t last quite that long. But Williams and Philipps have definitely stood the test of time.

The two stars met on the set of Dawson’s Creek and have been inseparable ever since.

7. Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have been BFFs for quite a few years now. As models and socialites, they work and play hard together, so they have a lot in common. They’re so close, in fact, that when Jenner and Anwar Hadid, Gigi’s brother, explored the possibility of a romance, there were reportedly no hard feelings about it. Needless to say, Jenner and Hadid are basically two peas in a pod. Hadid actually opened up about her friendship with Jenner back in 2015.

"I think Kendall and I have a really good friendship in the sense that we have different career paths but we're both kind of on equal points in our careers where we really understand each other," she told E! At the time. “She's really good about negative stuff. I think that she's grown up in the spotlight so she knows how to handle it.”

It seems like there’s a lot of love and respect between these two! Friendship goals, am I right?

All in all, these friendships show that celebrities are just like everyone else! And they definitely set an example for everyone when it comes to being a good and supportive friend.