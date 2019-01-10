Taylor Swift just posted the most epic selfie on Instagram and believe me when I say it'll give you some serious girl power vibes! This new photo of Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Cazzie David hanging out will definitely make you wish you were there, too!

In the photo, which was posted to Swift's Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 10, shows Swift, Gomez, and David all hanging out and enjoying some wine. All three ladies are smiling and clearly enjoying themselves, which is so fun to see!

"20wineteen," Swift captioned the photo. And that sums up the photo pretty well, I think!

Doesn't that just make you want to go and hang out with them? I mean, there's literally nothing better than a group of fiercely talented and successful ladies coming together to enjoy some down time.

It's not clear when or where the photo was taken, but the background of the photo definitely looks like it could be residential! So, I'll just go ahead and assume they all headed over to Swift's house to have a girls' night in!

In any case, the photo is a lot of fun and shows all three of them looking happier than ever. You can check it out down below:

The photo comes just as all three ladies are embarking on new projects. Or rumored new projects in Swift's case. In recent weeks, fans started speculating that Swift might just be working on a mermaid-themed album and that's all thanks to the mermaid costume she wore on New Year's Eve. You can check that out down below:

Fans apparently took the photo to be a clue that mermaids would factor heavily into a new album that Swift is reportedly working on. But as of right now, there's no solid evidence that this is true!

As for Gomez, she literally just released a new Pantene commercial for the Latin American market that's making headlines right now. In the commercial, Gomez can be seen enjoying the tropics and playing the piano, all while her hair looks pristine (it's a Pantene commercial after all!). In the background, her collaboration with Cardi B, Ozuna, and DJ Snake "Taki Taki" is playing and you can even hear Gomez's vocals throughout the video.

You can check it out here:

Just like her besties Gomez and Swift, David is also involved in some new projects. Back in December 2018, it was announced that David landed a book deal. At the time, the book, which is a humor essay collection, was described as a "sensitive portrait of a girl who well-understands her extraordinary privilege, yet finds it doesn’t protect her from the foibles of her own genetic makeup, existential crises, and the confusion of growing up female at the epicenter of 21st century American pop-culture and the rise of social media."

It will apparently pull bits from David's own life and family. So, there's that to look forward to!

All in all, it seems like all three of these stars are really busy right now. It's nice to see them taking some time to relax and have fun!