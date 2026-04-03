Vanderpump Villa Will Edit Dakota Mortensen Out Of Season 3

It looks like Dakota Mortensen’s trip to the Vanderpump Villa will remain a mystery. A major plot point on Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was DadTok jetting off to the English countryside to film an episode of Vanderpump Villa. As Mormon Wives fans know very well, Vanderpump Villa has a history of causing cataclysmic drama for the Utah-based cast, and the DadTok visit was no different. However, fans won’t get to see the biggest scandal on TV, since Hulu has decided to digitally remove Mortensen from the upcoming episode.

Just weeks before the Season 3 premiere of Vanderpump Villa, Variety revealed that Hulu had edited Mortensen out of the season’s upcoming Mormon Wives crossover episode. The choice comes amid Mortensen’s legal battle with ex Taylor Frankie Paul, whom he’s accused of domestic violence.

The former couple’s escalating fallout already caused Paul’s season of The Bachelorette to be abruptly shelved, and instigated a filming pause on Season 5 of Mormon Wives. According to Variety’s report, the episode will only remove Mortensen, and not fellow DadTok member Jordan Ngatikaura, who is also currently entangled in legal issues with his former partner Jessi Draper.

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Dakota’s removal means that viewers will not see the hookup that sparked a full season of drama on the latest run of Mormon Wives. After returning from England, Ngatikaura let it slip that Mortensen hooked up with someone while filming Vanderpump Villa. The revelation caused Paul to spiral, setting off a startling sequence of breakups and make-ups between the co-parents

This isn’t the first time Vanderpump Villa has stirred the pot among MomTok. After the women appeared on Season 2 of the Hulu series, it led to a massive fallout between former friends Draper and Demi Engemann, both of whom opened up about varying degrees of physical relationships with cast member Marciano Brunette. Draper confessed to an emotional affair with Brunette, which included a couple kisses, while Engemann accused him of unwanted sexual touching.

While Mortensen’s English scandal is being wiped from the airwaves, he’s not being fully erased from reality TV. He’ll be competing on Alex Cooper’s Unwell Winter Games, which premieres Aug. 6 on YouTube.