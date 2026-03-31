A new reality show is on its way that already looks like it’s going to serve the most chaotic drama imaginable — that’s because the cast is packed with some of the most controversial people on TV screens. Alex Cooper’s Unwell Winter Games is set to premiere very soon, and it’s already raising eyebrows for the unexpected list of competitors, which includes a pair of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives villains, as well as an infamous scammer, and a Love Island breakout who’s in a bit of hot water recently.

Cooper announced Unwell Winter Games on March 30, just one week before the surprise competition will premiere. The show’s format seems pretty standard for the genre: a group of 19 reality stars and influencers will split into two teams who face off for money and prizes over four days in a luxury Park City, Utah chalet. But the cast is what truly has fans shocked. Several of the people competing in the wintery challenge are currently embroiled in some seriously high-profile drama. Since the show was filmed this past winter, it’s unlikely there will be major updates on what’s going down right now, but there’s no doubt new details about all the messiness involving Mormon Wives and Love Island USA currently will definitely be touched on.

The Cast Is Unbelievably Dramatic

The full Unwell Winter Games cast list was posted to Unwell’s Instagram on March 30.

A major standout in the lineup is Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Dakota Mortensen, who is currently involved in a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Frankie Paul over domestic violence allegations. The issue led to ABC canceling Paul’s season of The Bachelorette just days before it was scheduled to air, so it’s certainly interesting that Mortensen is being given his own reality TV spotlight at this moment.

Then there’s Love Island USA Season 7 star Huda Mustafa, who has been cast alongside her boyfriend Louis Russell. Mustafa is currently in a legal battle with Russell’s ex Nicole Olivera, who claimed Mustafa broke into her home and threatened the life of her and Russell’s child.

Other eye-catching names on the cast include Mormon Wives pot-stirrer Demi Engemann and infamous scam artist Anna Delvey.

The Release Date Is Incredibly Soon

You’ll be able to watch Unwell Winter Games on Unwell’s YouTube channel starting April 6. The four-episode season is releasing new episodes daily, so fans can finish the whole show on April 9.