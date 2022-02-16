Anna Delvey Is Making Her Own Show To Pick Up Where Inventing Anna Left Off

Netflix’s Inventing Anna brought all of fraudster heiress Anna Delvey’s magnificent cons to life, but now, Delvey is preparing to tell her side of the story. The incarcerated scammer is working with a production company to create an upcoming docuseries about her life from her perspective, and it won’t cover any of the same stuff that viewers saw in Inventing Anna. Here’s what you can expect from Anna Delvey’s new docuseries following Inventing Anna.

Bunim/Murray Productions announced Delvey’s new show on Tuesday, Feb. 15, four days after Netflix released Inventing Anna. Delvey’s show does not yet have a title or release date, but we do know that it will pick up where Inventing Anna left off: telling Delvey’s current story in ICE detention as she awaits sentencing for overstaying her visa. While Inventing Anna centered on Delvey’s financial scams in New York City, leading up to her trail in 2019, the new show will be all about Delvey’s time behind bars as she comes to terms with the sudden celebrity status she gained following her flashy trial.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Delvey’s involvement in this new series comes after she critiqued Inventing Anna for treating her like an “afterthought.” Ahead of the Netflix series’ premiere, Delvey penned a letter confirming that she would not be watching the show, partly because it would be logistically difficult given her incarceration, and partly because she was not interested in seeing the show’s fictional version of herself. Delvey did assist showrunner Shonda Rhimes and star Julia Garner in the production of the series, but shared that she didn’t approve of the direction it went in.

“Nearly four years in the making and hours of phone conversations and visits later, the show is based on my story and told from a journalist's perspective," Delvey wrote in her letter. “And while I'm curious to see how they interpreted all the research and materials provided, I can't help but feel like an afterthought, the somber irony of being confined to a cell at yet another horrid correctional facility lost between the lines, the history repeating itself.”

Details about Delvey’s new docuseries are still sparse, but keep an eye out for more information later in 2022 as production progresses.