What started as a flirty DM and blossomed into one of the cutest celebrity relationships has come to an abrupt end. Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have broken up, her rep confirmed to People on Sept. 14. The revelation came as a surprise to fans of the couple, especially since Stokes has just posted a lovey-dovey tribute to Ballerini just two days before the announcement.

Stokes celebrated Ballerini’s birthday on Sept. 12 by sharing a carousel full of adorable couple photos with a caption that referenced their love and future together as partners. “Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I’d say I’m lookin forward to more of this. Happy birthday, my love,” Stokes wrote alongside the pics, which Ballerini liked. The same day, Stokes left an overheated emoji beneath Ballerini’s own birthday photo dump.

While the recent activity seemed to suggest everything was smooth sailing for the lovebirds, People’s source claimed that despite their best efforts, Stokes and Ballerini were unable to keep their once-great love going. “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens,” the source said.

Stokes and Ballerini’s relationship began with a simple DM at the end of 2022. Ballerini, who had just finalized her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans, sent Stokes a late-night message introducing herself in December of that year, and he responded a couple hours later. At the time, Stokes had been single for over a year after his public breakup with Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline.

By February 2023, the two stars confirmed they were in a relationship, and their romance hit high-gear, as the couple never missed a chance to show some PDA on a red carpet or gush about each other in love songs.

But sadly, it sounds like the Stokes and Ballerini are going to be playing a different tune now that they are going their separate ways.