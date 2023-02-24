Ever since Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce in August 2022, things have seemed rocky between her and ex-husband Morgan Evans. From telling lyrics from both artists to a tell-all interview with Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper, the once-couple has made their feelings about their breakup clear. And it sounds like Ballerini and Evans’ divorce settlement is still a source of tension.

The duo, who signed off on their divorce on Nov. 3 2022, had a prenup. According to court documents obtained by Page Six and People, as part of their agreement, they sold their Nashville house, and divided the profit equally.

A month earlier, she told CBS Mornings that divorce went against her “peacemaker” and “people-pleaser” tendencies, but it wasn’t a spontaneous decision. "When there's a big life decision like that, it's not a sudden one — there is a lot that happens before that becomes public," she said, per People. "So I'm on my active healing journey, and a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have."

During Ballerini’s conversation with Cooper, however, she emphasized that a prenup didn’t mean their divorce was mess-free. “Who you marry is not who you divorce. As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided [“Over For You”], he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” she told Cooper, per People. “How was I married to ​this person for this long and had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?”

She recalled her conversation with her lawyers: "They're like, 'He wants half the house; that's how they're reading the prenup,' or there's messy alimony language.” According to her, she clarified with her lawyers, “Can you articulate to me that I have a choice right now, to [either] give up half of a house that I bought and he contributed [to], but not equal ... or stay, legally, in this marriage and have public alimony hearings indefinitely?”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When the lawyers confirmed what she thought, Ballerini decided to split the house. “I was like, 'Give him the house. I want out... Get me out,’” she recounted.

In her EP Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, she reflected on this same moment. In “Penthouse,” she sang, “It hurts putting sh*t in a box / And now we don't talk / And it stings rolling up the welcome mat / Knowing you got half.”

As Ballerini explained to People, the EP was based on her breakup. "These are six songs I wish I had last year. It's about the complexities of the feelings you go through during a massive shift at a young age," she explained. "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was how I processed everything.”

Following her Call Her Daddy interview, Evans commented on the situation in a Feb. 22 Instagram post. “It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened,” he wrote.