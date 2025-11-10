Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini aren’t ready to give up on their love story yet. Although the two have been separated for the last few months, they’ve reportedly rekindled their romance. So hopefully, their recent breakup will only be a brief rough point in their overall timeline.

Us Weekly reported that the two lovebirds officially reconciled on Nov. 10, with an anonymous source saying: “Kelsea and Chase are giving their relationship another try. There’s still a lot of love there, so they fell back into it very naturally.”

The update comes just a couple days after the outlet learned that Stokes and Ballerini had been spotted looking loved-up during a trip to Scotland in October. It would seem they had been working through their issues for quite a bit of time before publicly getting back together.

News of the breakup was first reported on Sept. 14, with sources claiming that the distance of Stokes being away to film Season 5 of Outer Banks had exasperated some problems. The timing was a surprise for fans of the couple, since Stokes had just posted a lovey-dovey photo dump for Ballerini’s birthday just two days prior, in which he referred to her as “my love.”

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before their breakup, Stokes and Ballerini had been going strong for over two years, constantly showing off their love with sweet PDA moments and romantic song lyrics. Their relationship began at the end of 2022, when Ballerini took a risk in sending Stokes a DM introducing herself. At the time, Ballerini was still dealing with her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans, and Stokes was in the tricky situation of filming romantic Outer Banks scenes with his ex Madelyn Cline.

Despite looking like the perfect celebrity couple the last few years, Stokes and Ballerini clearly still had some stuff to work out. But now, it sounds like the two are back to their old loved-up selves and focusing on their partnership once again.