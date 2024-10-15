Kelsea Ballerini Doesn't Watch Her Boyfriend Chase Stokes In OBX

Kelsea Ballerini is a fan of her boyfriend Chase Stokes... even if she opts out of watching Outer Banks, his hit show. On Oct. 10, the country singer posted a TikTok celebrating Season 4 of the Netflix show. In the video, she used an OBX filter that prompted her to rank each character. The only problem? Ballerini doesn’t watch the show, so she relied on guesswork to rate the vibes.

She captioned the video, “what i do know… the new season is 🤌.” Still, don’t ask her about specifics. When John B’s dad popped up, Ballerini made it clear that she wasn’t up-to-date on the series. “OK, I know he’s a dad. I think he’s John B’s dad, and I think that we don’t like him from what I’ve gathered,” she said in the video.

Ballerini had more to say about other characters, like Sarah Cameron (played by Madelyn Cline, Stokes’ ex) and John B (played by Stokes). “So hot. So hot. We stan Sarah Cameron and Madelyn Cline in this house,” she said when she was prompted to rank her. She also gave Stokes the top slot. “The bandana. The face. The him. Ugh, we stan!” she explained in the video.

Ballerini ended the TikTok by encouraging her followers to check out the show’s fourth season for themselves. “Well, I failed miserably at this but I am so excited for everyone and happy Season 4,” she said.

In the comments section, fans had plenty to say. When one TikToker guessed that Ballerini was ranking them based on their IRL personalities, not their characters, Ballerini laughed it off. “HAHAHA I DID MY BEST GO STREAM OUTER BANKS,” she wrote back.

Another fan encouraged Ballerini to watch the show, but apparently, the singer has a good reason to skip the series. “Because he and i have a deal!” she said. “But i’ve seen so much of this season and it’s badass 🤍 NO FURTHER QUESTIONS YOUR HONOR.”

Ballerini has her own project coming out soon. She’s set to release her latest album, Patterns, on Oct. 25 — and yes, Stokes was a bit of a muse for the new songs. “I’m really proud of the art that he's inspired,” she told People on Oct. 8. “And I’m really proud to be with someone who’s a truth-teller in his own art too. And to be aligned in that way and to share parts of our relationship and that kind of stuff, so openly and willingly, is really beautiful.”