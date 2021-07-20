You Won't Believe How Many Records BTS Broke This Year Alone

2021 has been BTS’ most successful year yet. Five months after dropping their BE album last November, the group made their highly-anticipated return with “Butter” on May 21. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks straight before BTS’ latest single “Permission To Dance” took over the slot. BTS made history several times over with both tracks. In case you couldn’t keep up with all their achievements, here are all the records BTS set in 2021.

“Butter” marked the group’s fourth No. 1 single in nine months following the success of “Dynamite,” “Savage Love,” and “Life Goes On” last year, making them the quickest act to achieve the feat since Justin Timberlake topped the chart four times between 2006 and 2007. In terms of groups, however, BTS achieved their first four No. 1s the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970.

The song also debuted atop the Digital Song Sales chart. It marked BTS’ seventh No. 1 hit, extending their record as the group with the most chart-toppers. If that wasn’t all, BTS earned two Guinness World Records for their “Butter” music video. It had the biggest YouTube premiere in history with 3.9 million concurrent viewers, and it broke the YouTube record for the most-viewed music video in 24 hours with over 108 million views. “Butter” was also the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours with over 11.04 million streams.

BTS soared to even greater heights with “Permission To Dance,” which marked their fifth No. 1 single in 10 months and two weeks. It was the fastest an artist got five No. 1s since Michael Jackson earned five over nine months and two weeks between 1989 and 1988. Their song’s No. 1 ranking also helped BTS land their fourth track to debut atop the Hot 100, joining Justin Bieber and Drake, who also have four No. 1 debut singles. Ariana Grande has the most with five.

“Permission To Dance” dethroning “Butter” also made BTS the first artist to replace themselves at No. 1 since Drake did in 2018 with “In My Feelings,” which took over the slot after “Nice For What” reigned for eight weeks straight.

BTS and ARMYs clearly have a lot to be proud of!