Here Are All The Best Lyrics From BTS' "Butter" To Use With Your Next IG Pic

ARMYs waited six months for BTS to drop another single after the release of “Life Goes On” in November 2020, and now their wishes have finally come true. On Friday, May 21, the group made their first comeback of 2021 with “Butter.” The song’s bright sound and equally as fun lyrics are guaranteed to make it a summer hit, especially after everyone sees BTS’ debut performance of the track at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23. Since the song is fresh on everyone’s minds right now, these BTS "Butter" Instagram captions will be perfect for all your summer posts.

When Big Hit first announced the septet’s new single on April 26, the agency described “Butter” as a “dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS.” They said it was another English-language track that would likely take over the summer, just like “Dynamite” did in August 2020 when it went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The news made ARMYs so excited to hear the song, and after a few weeks, they finally got a snippet of the track with the release of BTS’ “Butter” music video teaser on Tuesday, May 18.

Ever since the full song dropped on May 21, ARMYs haven’t been able to stop replaying it. If you’re a fan who can’t get enough of the group’s latest single, here are some BTS “Butter” Instagram captions that you can use to make your summer posts stand out.

"Don't need no Usher to remind me you got it bad."

More to come...