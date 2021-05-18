ARMYs Are Losing It Over BTS' "Butter" Video Teaser Even Though It's Only 24 Seconds Long

BTS’ first 2021 comeback is almost here! On Tuesday, May 18, Big Hit dropped BTS’ “Butter” music video teaser, giving fans another sneak peek at the group’s new era. While watching the 30-second clip, ARMYs were over the moon to hear a snippet of the guys’ upcoming single. They were also swooning over RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook rocking handsome new looks. These tweets about BTS' "Butter" music video teaser show fans are hyped to get the full visual on Friday, May 21.

ARMYs got their first glimpse at BTS’ “Butter” era through a series of concept clips and teaser photos Big Hit released from May 1 to May 16. The pictures showed the guys rocking new hair colors, which sent fans into a frenzy. They couldn’t believe how much BTS’ appearance had changed since they last made their comeback in November 2020 with BE (Deluxe Edition). One of the most surprising mix-ups was RM with bright pink hair and Jungkook with dark purple hair (which has since changed to short, silver, and purple hair). J-Hope had blonde, while Jimin was blonde with multicolored streaks. At first, fans thought Suga changed his hair to green, but after getting a closer look at it through more teasers, they realized he was actually rocking brown hair. Meanwhile, Jin and V were also brunettes.

Now, fans got an even closer look at BTS’ new appearances with the arrival of their “Butter” music video teaser. ARMYs were happy to see all of the guys’ hair lengths get so long. One detail of the teaser fans especially couldn’t get over was Jungkook’s exposed chest. Watch BTS’ “Butter” MV teaser for yourself below.

