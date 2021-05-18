The ARMY Is Entirely Shook Over Jungkook's New Short, Silver & Purple Hair

This year, the MTV Movie and TV Awards took place across the span of two days. On Sunday, May 16, the event honored the best moments in scripted entertainment, and the following day, it recognized all things reality. While all the categories were jam-packed with well-deserving nominees, there was one category that was especially competitive: Best Music Documentary. Artists like BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish were nominated, so it was definitely a tough call. In the end, BTS won for Break The Silence: The Movie. The group accepted their award virtually, but Jungkook’s new short, silver and purple hair was all fans could talk about.

ARMYs already knew Jungkook had purple hair thanks to BTS’ “Butter” teaser photos that were released earlier in the week. However, in the photos, his hair was dark purple. Now, it seems that it’s lighter and includes touches of silver. Jungkook debuted his new look while he and the rest of BTS accepted the award for Best Music Documentary at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony on Monday, May 18. “Thank you, MTV for the Best Music Documentary award. BTS’ world tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself was an unforgettable experience for us and ARMYs as well. We’re really glad that these records were appreciated by many,” RM said during a pre-recorded speech. BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour kicked off in May 2019 at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and ended that October at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in Korea.

You can watch BTS accept their award below. You’ll see that Jungkook’s new short silver and purple hair was front and center.

ARMYs had so many thoughts about Jungkook’s new look. “JUNGKOOK PURPLE HAIR IS THE PRETTIEST EVER,” one fan reacted after seeing the video.

“I really love jungkook's new haircut and his grey hair with purple highlights he looks amazing,” another wrote.

Take a look at more reactions to Jungkook’s new short silver and purple hair below.

ARMYs can see more of Jungkook’s purple hair when BTS’ “Butter” music video premieres on Friday, May 21.