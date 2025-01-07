The Britney Spears biopic is officially underway — even if things are still in the beginning stages. The story will focus on Spears’ life and career, chronicling major events featured in her 2023 book, The Woman In Me.

While Spears has not opened up about the biopic yet, she has discussed the importance (and difficulty) of telling her own story in her memoir. “It's hard to speak about — not getting a moment of peace, the judgments from strangers who don't even know me, having my freedom stripped away from me by my family and the government [and] losing my passion for the things I love,” Spears told People in an interview following the book’s release in October 2023.

“It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me,” Spears continued at the time. “No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future.” Spears is set to be involved in the creation of the biopic, according to Jon M. Chu, who is directing the film.

Because the project is not far along, there are plenty of unknowns about its cast and release date. But there are still some details available on how the story will come to fruition. Here’s everything to know.

It’s Based On Britney’s Memoir

Spears’ book, The Woman In Me, is serving as the source material for the biopic. The 2023 memoir covers Spears’ life in the spotlight, from the early days on The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse to her 13-year conservatorship. It also includes bombshells about her relationship with Justin Timberlake and tensions with her family (including sister Jamie Lynn Spears).

Jon M. Chu Is Directing

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jon M. Chu, the director of Wicked, is taking on the project. In a Jan. 5 Golden Globes interview, Chu told Billboard, “I’m a big fan of Britney. I’ve been a fan since I was young and she was young and she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium.” He added, “So I want to do her justice and tell her story right. But we’ll see. We’re developing it now and it’s a long road ahead.”

That same night, Chu told Entertainment Tonight that Spears would be consulted as they worked on the film. “She’s going to be very involved,” he said. “I haven’t really started anything fully yet, but she will be very involved in this. I have ideas and things, an approach, but it’s very early.”

Previously, he discussed the movie with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve gone to many of her shows, and she’s always been someone I’ve looked up to. She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late nineties, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly. There’s a lot about us in it,” he told the outlet in November.

“We haven’t written the script yet, we haven’t hired a writer yet. But in this initial conception, I think it’s a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers. There’s a lot of things in there that I would love to explore,” Chu added at the time.

Marc Platt Is Reportedly Producing

Marc Platt, who produced Wicked and La La Land, is also reportedly set to produce the biopic, per Variety. In August, the outlet reported that Platt and Chu were attached to the project after Universal won the bidding war.

Platt’s reported involvement initially seemed to be a decision Spears was happy about. “Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned,” she wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, in August 2024.

But her working relationship with Platt may be tied to another project. Spears later clarified on Instagram, “The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story… it’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character,” she wrote in the post. “It’s flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu!!!”

Britney Has Previously Spoken Out About Casting

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Fans have plenty of guesses for who will play Spears in the biopic — including Addison Rae, Madelyn Cline, and Tate McRae. But back in 2022, Spears seemed resistant to the thought of someone playing out her life on-screen.

ICYMI, in November 2022, Millie Bobby Brown said playing Spears would be a dream. “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me,” she said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was young… And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way — and hers only.”

The next day, Spears responded on Instagram, “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!” She hasn’t commented since then about her thoughts on who might portray her.