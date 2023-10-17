Britney Spears Revealed She Had An Abortion While Dating Justin Timberlake

Everyone knew Britney Spears’ memoir would be explosive, and they were right. After a few delays, Spears will finally release her tell-all autobiography The Woman in Me on Oct. 24. Even before its release, the book has already spilled gallons of tea thanks to excerpts that were published ahead of time. And some of the most surprising details involve Spears’ past relationship with fellow pop star Justin Timberlake.

The Woman in Me is Spears’ first major project since her 13-year conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears was suspended in 2021. Due to the constrictive terms of the conservatorship, Spears was unable to publicly speak her truth for over a decade, which is what makes this memoir so crucially important for both Spears and her longtime fans.

A week prior to its release, People published several excerpts from the book, which span from Spears’ youth in The Mickey Mouse Club to her current life enjoying her freedom after years of turmoil. Here are all of the most important details about Spears’ life that she reveals in the pages of The Woman in Me.

1. She had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake, because he didn’t want to be a father.

Kevin Winter/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

One of the book’s biggest bombshell’s was revealed ahead of its release. While writing about her relationship with Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, Spears revealed she had gotten pregnant.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day,” Spears wrote in a passage excerpted by People. “This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

However, she goes on to say she got an abortion, due to Timberlake’s response. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young ... If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

2. She’s glad she wasn’t cast in The Notebook.

Spears’ acting career was a very short one, but it almost included one of the most iconic romance movies ever. She wrote that casting for the female lead in The Notebook had gotten down to her and Rachel McAdams, and when McAdams ultimately got the part, Spears felt relief.

“I’m glad I didn’t do it,” Spears wrote, revealing she struggled to separate herself from characters she’d played. “If I had, instead of working on my album In the Zone I’d have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night.”

3. She shaved her head because she was sick of people telling her how she should look.

In one of her final major moments before her conservatorship, Spears shocked the world in 2007 when she shaved all her hair off. In The Woman in Me, she finally explains why she did that.

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager,” Spears wrote. “Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

She continued by saying she was forced to grow her hair back and adhere to strict physical standards once she was placed in her conservatorship. “Under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over,” Spears wrote. “I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

4. Her first kiss with Timberlake was at a sleepover as kids.

Disney

Before they became boyfriend and girlfriend in 1999, Spears and Timberlake had a little spark when they were both preteen performers on The Mickey Mouse Club.

“[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me,” Spears wrote. “A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me.”

5. She thought her “I’m a Slave 4 U” snake was going to kill her.

One of Spears’ most iconic performances was also the most terrifying for her. While she carried that yellow python at the 2001 VMAs, Spears revealed she was actually scared for her life the whole time.

“All I knew was to look down, because I felt if I looked up and caught its eye, it would kill me,” Spears wrote of the experience. “In my head I was saying, Just perform, just use your legs and perform. But what nobody knows is that as I was singing, the snake brought its head right around to my face, right up to me, and started hissing.”