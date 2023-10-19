Seems like Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir The Women In Me is full of big reveals. Apparently, in the book, coming Oct. 24, Spears shares plenty of details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake. The couple dated publicly from 1999 to 2002. Although their romance was everywhere at the time, there was plenty fans didn’t see, including surprising parts of their history that Spears is now bringing to light.

On Oct. 18, a source told Us Weekly that Spears wrote about infidelity in the memoir. Reportedly, Spears and Timberlake both cheated on each other over the course of their relationship — though Timberlake was the one to make it a habit.

In the book, Spears wrote that she cheated on Timberlake with Wade Robson, a dancer and choreographer she and Timberlake’s band NSYNC worked with. Apparently, they danced together and made out at a Spanish bar. However, Spears wrote that she and Timberlake discussed the cheating at the time, and they “agreed to move past” it considering she had been “loyal to Justin” and “only had eyes for him” for years.

The Women In Me also reportedly claims that Timberlake cheated on Spears “a couple of times” while they were together. Per Page Six, in 2000, Timberlake was photographed with Nicole Appleton, who was part of the band All Saints, while he was in London.

According to the Us Weekly source, it’s a moment Spears wrote about in her book, though she didn’t name names. Apparently, she just recalled how he was spotted out with “one of the girls from All Saints” about a year into their relationship.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Spears reportedly reflected on another cheating incident in the book, claiming that Timberlake once told one of her dancers about a hookup from the night before in Las Vegas. According to Spears, Timberlake said he “hit that last night.”

Considering how the NSYNC singer painted Spears as the cheater in his “Cry Me A River” music video, her new revelations came as quite a shock to fans. Timberlake himself has never directly addressed the cheating allegations, but he did discuss the inspiration behind “Cry Me A River” in his 2018 book Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me.

“I’ve been scorned. I’ve been pissed off. I wrote ‘Cry Me a River’ in two hours. I didn’t plan on writing it,” he wrote at the time, per Us Weekly. “The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it, and I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we’ve all been there.”

In 2021, after clips of “Cry Me A River” and interviews of Timberlake talking about his and Spears’ sex life resurfaced, he publicly apologized to his ex. “I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny.”