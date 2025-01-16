Kitty Song-Covey is back and ready for a new semester at Korean Independent School of Seoul (aka KISS). Season 2 of XO, Kitty premieres Jan. 16 on Netflix, and star Anna Cathcart is most excited for fans to see how much her character has grown.

“It's really special to start the season with Kitty in a space of confidence of who she is and embracing her identity,” she tells Elite Daily. In Season 1 of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff, 16-year-old Kitty was getting settled into her junior year and life in South Korea, making friends, and discovering her sexuality after developing feelings for her friend Yuri (Gia Kim).

However, the 21-year-old Canadian actor doesn’t want fans to think this season will just be about Kitty’s newfound queerness. “All the chaos and mess that happens is not because she's bi, not because she likes a girl, but because love is messy and scary,” she says.

Audiences will get to see that “everyone in Kitty's life accepts this part of her,” Cathcart says. That includes some returning characters from the TATB franchise. Both Margot Song-Covey (Janel Parrish) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) make cameo appearances in Season 2, which Cathcart says was “such a dream” to film.

Park Young-Sol/Netflix

“Noah and I realized that the age I am now was the age he was in the first movie, and we were very tripped out by this fact,” she says (the first TABT movie came out in 2018). “This is so full-circle. I thought Noah was such an old adult when we were shooting those movies, but I’m so far from feeling like an adult.”

XO, Kitty Season 2 also welcomes a new crop of KISS students — including Kitty’s new roommate Stella (Audrey Huynh) and classmate Praveena (Sasha Bhasin). “The first day we met, we made a group chat called ‘Kitty Kitty, Meow Meow,’” says Cathcart. The name came from co-star Anthony Keyvan, and the chat was used to plan group hangs during filming. Having new people on set changed the dynamic among the cast friend group, but Cathcart wouldn’t have it any other way. “I'm just so proud of them,” she says. “I can't wait for the world to see their greatness and how talented they are.”

A lot of [fan] theories are weirdly accurate.

Now that the show is out, the XO, Kitty star is also looking forward to seeing fans’ reactions to the new storylines. “I love that the fans are getting creative. A lot of their theories are weirdly accurate,” she says. “I’ve seen one theory about who is going to be roommates, and I know they’re going to freak out when they watch the second season because that's exactly what happens.”

Below, Cathcart shares what else viewers can expect this season, the Taylor Swift era that Kitty’s currently channeling, and her dream (newly engaged) co-star.

Courtesy of Netflix

Elite Daily: K-Pop fans loved the soundtrack for last season, and there are some great musical moments this time around. What artists are you listening to the most on Spotify?

Anna Cathcart: My top artists are Noah Kahan, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and the more underground artist JP Saxe. He's the most talented person and needs more recognition.

ED: As a Swiftie, what Taylor Swift era do you think Kitty is in for Season 2?

AC: Kitty could always say she's in her Lover era. The mystical land of love is very much where she wants to live.

ED: You’re currently a college student who is also on a major TV show. Do you have any time management tips?

AC: Write everything down. Did you know they have massive sticky notes? I have them on my wall. You can write your to-do list, and at the end of the week, you rip it off and put on a new one.

Park Young-Sol/Netflix

ED: Love triangles or love squares?

AC: In my own personal life, a triangle would be enough to handle and I would already be losing it, but for the sake of Kitty's world, I definitely like the trapezoids going on.

ED: What's your favorite romance trope?

AC: Friends to lovers. I love watching that trope play out because so often the two characters know each other so well already, and that's one of the truest forms of love and intimacy.

ED: Dream co-star?

AC: Zendaya. I've loved her since before she was globally known to be the coolest person ever.

ED: Dream guest star for XO, Kitty?

AC: Zendaya’s fiancé, Tom Holland, who I'm also obsessed with. He could come as a British exchange teacher, and be friends with Alex. Then Zendaya would come to set to visit him, and I would get to hang out with both of them.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: Your New Year's resolution?

AC: One, to not be late for things. I'm getting better at that. And then two, to be kinder to myself.

ED: Biggest dating ick?

AC: So many boys wear jeans that are way too tight and I cannot handle that. If it makes them feel beautiful, go for it, but it is an ick.

ED: First celeb crush?

AC: Travis [Lucas Till] from Hannah Montana: The Movie. He's the cowboy. He was also in Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video.

ED: Favorite thing to do in Korea?

AC: Cafe hopping. My new favorite one is a vinyl record cafe I went to when we filmed this season. They have a library of records, and every table has a different player on it with headphones attached.

Park Young-Sol/Netflix

ED: The best advice you've ever received?

AC: Janel Parrish is good at helping me understand boundaries and learning to take care of myself. This industry can take a lot out of you, so I’ve learned that it’s a priority to do things to get that energy back. Self-care is not selfish.

ED: What are you manifesting for yourself in 2025?

AC: More peace. I have a very busy mind, and sometimes that can be a great strength, but it can also be a major weakness internally. It's very hard for me to chill out.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.