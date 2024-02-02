Similar to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and The Pixar Theory, it’s possible there is a Jenny Han universe where The Summer I Turned Pretty and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before exist at the same time. If that’s true, that would mean Kitty from XO, Kitty could find herself vacationing in Cousins Beach with Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad. It’s a scenario Anna Cathcart has imagined, and she’s telling Elite Daily which of the Fisher boys Kitty would be fawning over.

Cathcart, who plays Kitty on the Netflix series, says she is “totally down” for a crossover of the two shows. “I would be so here for it,” she says, admitting that Belly and Kitty’s dynamic would be “very cool” to see play out on screen. Not only would the two leads have amazing chemistry as friends, but Cathcart is convinced it would be “wild” to see the boys from XO, Kitty hang out with the boys of The Summer I Turned Pretty. “Their characters are so not the same that I think it would be really interesting,” she says.

Cathcart and Lola Tung, who plays Belly, have hung out together before thanks to Han, the writer and creator of both shows. Han even shared a photo of their hang in June 2023 with the caption, “XO, Kitty/Summer crossover.” Both XO, Kitty and TSITP have been renewed for new seasons, but have yet to start filming, so it’s not too late to have a Disney Channel-like crossover episode — à la That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana — between the two shows if Prime Video and Netflix were on board with the collab.

If Kitty were to enjoy her school break in Cousins Beach at the Fishers’ summer house, she would definitely get caught up in Belly’s love triangle one way or another. Kitty, who is in her own complicated love square, has a tendency to find romantic drama. After all, she was the one who sent out her sister’s love letters, which kicked off the entire To All The Boys series. But, what team would Kitty be on — Jeremiah or Conrad? Well, Cathcart tells Elite Daily she already has a pretty good idea where Kitty’s eyes would go.

“I feel like she would be Jeremiah,” she says, before prefacing that she’s only watched Season 1 so far. “I need to say this, so people who are fans of the show know that’s where I'm coming from.” Cathcart is aware of how loyal Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad fans are, so she doesn’t want to upset either side, but she does believe that Kitty would be more drawn to the younger Fisher brother.

In addition to choosing Jere, Kitty would also have wise words of advice for Belly: “Do what you want right now.” According to the 20-year-old actor, Kitty would say to Belly, “Girl, you’ve got to make sure you're doing what you want to do, and don't do anything because of some picture in your mind of what you used to want or what you think you wanted.” It’s true that a lot of the drama in The Summer I Turned Pretty is thanks to Belly being hung up on Conrad, her first love, which is super relatable for Kitty.

In XO, Kitty, Kitty travels all the way to Seoul to surprise her long-distance boyfriend and attend the same high school in South Korea. “She thought she knew everything there is to know about love,” Cathcart says, but it all “gets turned upside down” when she arrives. Instead of giving up, though, she continues on, so Cathcart believes that Kitty’s advice to Belly would be to “try and face” whatever is in her way at the moment.

Now, if only Han would make this Kitty and Belly pep talk happen in a crossover special, that would be a dream come true.