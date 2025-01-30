Alabama Barker is setting the record straight after a wild allegation. Travis Barker’s daughter has been in an ongoing feud with fellow influencer Bhad Bhabie, which recently flared up even more when Bhabie dropped a diss track alleging Barker had slept with Tyga and Soulja Boy. Not only that, she claimed Barker had been pregnant by Tyga. However, Barker shut all the gossip down.

The whole drama began when Bhabie released her song “Over Cooked” at the end of January, a not-so-subtle dig at her online rival Barker. The diss included the line: “F*ckin' on..., and..., got you pregnant.” In a livestream shortly afterwards, Bhabie confirmed the original lyric included the names Soulja and Tyga. She went on to claim that Barker had told her boyfriend Le Vaughn that she was pregnant with Tyga’s baby.

When a commenter asked Barker if she “mess[ed]” with Tyga or Soulja Boy, Barker dismissed the speculation. “Absolutely not,” she wrote in the comments section of a Jan. 28 TikTok. “Let's clear this up! I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga,” she responded to another comment, per Daily Mail. “I've also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end.”

Christopher Victorio/Shutterstock for Jameson

Barker and Bhabie have been in a tense feud for over a month now, which began when Bhabie accused Barker of coming on to her boyfriend Le Vaughn in a series of posts. Barker has said that she was deceived by Le Vaughn and has no interest in him, but that has not calmed the flames.

Bhabie bringing Tyga into the drama is particularly notable, as the “Rack City” rapper famously has ties to Barker’s extended family. Tyga has previously dated Kylie Jenner, the sister of Barker’s stepmom Kourtney Kardashian. He also had a public relationship with Blac Chyna, the former fiancée of Jenner and Kardashian’s brother Rob Kardashian.